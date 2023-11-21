Dems pressure IRS to investigate Puerto Rico tax breaks for wealthy investors

Twelve Democratic members of Congress are pressuring the IRS to provide an update on its investigation into nearly 100 high-income individuals who attempted to avoid U.S. taxation by taking advantage of a controversial tax break in Puerto Rico without meeting appropriate requirements. did.

Since announcing its investigation in July, the IRS has “regarded its auditing efforts to identify and address lack of compliance with the provisions of the Puerto Rico Tax Incentive Law (Act 60) for foreign and mainland investors.” “I have not released any information to the public.” , businessmen and other types of wealthy people, the lawmakers said in a letter sent to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Friday.

Under provisions known to island residents as Act 22, the law’s original name, individual investors who did not previously reside in Puerto Rico between 2006 and 2012 could receive a 0% tax rate on capital gains in exchange for purchasing a residence. Can. island, live there at least half the year and donate $10,000 to a non-profit organization approved by the Puerto Rican government.

As residents of Puerto Rico, beneficiaries of Act 22 also save money by not paying federal income taxes, because Puerto Rico does not have voting representation in Congress as a U.S. territory. Puerto Rico residents pay local income, payroll, property, municipal and sales taxes.

The Act 22 tax exemption has become a source of controversy on the island since it was implemented in 2012 as Puerto Ricans living in mountainous or beach areas have been priced out of their neighborhoods after wealthy beneficiaries bought up nearby residential properties. Notice of installation has been given.

The Puerto Rico Center for Investigative Journalism found that capital coming from these investors, as well as an increase in short-term rentals and a shortage of affordable housing, have contributed to an increase in the average price of properties for sale in Puerto Rico between 2012 and 2021 , making it more difficult for working-class residents to find homes.

“Act 22 has only deepened marginalization, displacement and socio-economic inequality and helped turn the island into a tax haven for the wealthy,” said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who sent a letter to the IRS. He led his 11 colleagues in the U.S., a statement said on Monday. “The IRS and the Treasury Department should prioritize enforcement of Act 22 and focus their surveillance on Americans who illegally claim benefits under this law.”

The IRS did not comment on the contents of the letter or provide NBC News with an update on its investigation.

The lawmakers’ letter also said Act 22 “lacks adequate oversight mechanisms, making it even more important that the IRS ensure adequate oversight at the federal level,” because Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development Such tax orders are not accepted for supervision. Adequate resources to enforce compliance.

Carlos Fontán, director of the Office of Incentives of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development, which oversees tax mandates, told NBC News on Tuesday that “no public official is ever satisfied with the resources they have.”

But he said that hasn’t stopped his agency from enforcing compliance. He said his office has rescinded more than 300 Act 22 decrees over the past year and a half because they did not comply with the laws, some of them as recently as last week.

In their letter, the lawmakers pointed out that the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development has not published the results of Act 22 general compliance audits it began in 2021, as well as the annual reports of Act 22 beneficiaries.

“The audits are in place and ongoing, they are not complete,” Fontan said, adding that it is a time-consuming process that requires requesting people’s information and engaging “back and forth” with them. Is. “When the audit is completed, we will publish the results.”

Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development is cooperating with the IRS in investigating approximately 100 cases involving potential Act 22 fraud. Fontan said this cooperation has helped his office identify some cases whose tax orders were canceled.

The IRS has said it expects some of these cases to be the subject of criminal investigations.

According to Fontan, an estimated 6,000 tax exemption decrees have been approved since the enactment of Act 22. In 2020, according to the latest available data, these beneficiaries paid a total of $160 million in local income taxes and $10 million in municipal taxes. Supporters of the law have said it has brought new tax revenue to the island.

Critics of the tax exemption say it cannot be compared with the estimated tax revenue deficit. According to the latest Puerto Rico tax expenditure report, the island has lost an estimated $2.2 billion in tax revenue related to Act 22 since 2017.

“Puerto Rico is losing billions of dollars in potential income as Puerto Ricans suffer from rising costs of living and unsustainable housing affordability, which continues to displace residents,” said one of the Center for Popular Democracy’s advocacy groups. said national events manager Marlin Goyco-Garcia. The #NotYourTaxHaven organizing campaign said in a statement on Monday.

“We hope the IRS will make this issue a priority,” Goyco-Garcia said.

