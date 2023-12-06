Demostack Unveils AI Data Generator for Simple and Scalable Customized Demos

Revolutionizing the world of demo management with AI-powered optimization

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 6, 2023–

Demostack, the one-stop destination for all things demos, today unveiled its AI Data Generator. This is a significant advancement for demo managers, enabling the creation of customized demos effortlessly and at scale. Now customer-facing teams can deliver professionally prepared demos on every call to drive sales down the funnel faster and win more deals.

Customize demos at scale with Demostack’s AI Data Generator

With the generic AI built into Demostack, demo managers can instantly tailor demos to specific segments, personas, and industries. AI data generators populate new products with realistic data, replace personally identifiable information (PII), and replace dummy data with smart data.

CUSTOMIZED DEMO WIN DEAL

Gainsight, the leading customer success and product experience platform, is using Demostack’s AI Data Generator to scale even more custom demos. David Green, Senior Solutions Manager at Gainsight, commented, “Our experience with Demostack-powered demos has already resulted in an 8% increase in win rates. The AI ​​Data Generator will enable us to continue this upward trajectory by creating more customized demos at scale.

Top Use Cases of AI Data Generator:

Scrub PII: Ensure customer data security without burdening product or R&D teams. Make Dummy Data Smart: Generating context-specific data for each demo scenario. Fill the demo with data: Add data to an empty, stale, or old demo environment.

Able to expand into new markets

When expanding into international markets, new industries, launching new products, or moving into advanced markets, the demo should reflect the new potential.

Sell ​​internationally with local phone numbers, names and addresses

Enter new verticals with new product content and terminology

Make expensive sales by intelligently replacing small numbers with big numbers

Reflecting the customer in every demo

Demostack co-founder and CEO Jonathan Friedman emphasizes the importance of relativity in demos. “An ideal demo acts as a mirror, reflecting the customer into the product. Our GenAI-powered editing features enable our customers to create the perfect demo for every type of client. In a highly competitive environment, Demostack ensures that demos are professional, predictable and relevant,” said Friedman.

About Demostack

DemoStack is your demo headquarters – the command center for your entire demo operation. We help SaaS go-to-market teams take control of demos and deliver tailored product stories at every deal stage. Create custom demo assets in minutes, showcase products in the best light, and measure how your demos are impacting deals – all from one place.

For more information, visit www.demostack.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/demostack.

View the source version on businesswire.com:

Barry Mueller or Page Robinson

Demostack, Inc.

[email protected]

[email protected]

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: www.bing.com