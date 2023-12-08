Democrats unveil bill to ban hedge funds from owning single-family homes amid housing crisis

This bill would force hedge funds to sell all of their single-family home stock over the next 10 years.

Democrats this week introduced bicameral legislation to take a step toward getting Wall Street out of the housing market amid a crisis during which home prices have reached record highs.

This bill would ban hedge funds from buying and owning single-family homes. The law would require hedge funds to sell their stock of single-family homes over the next 10 years and then a full ban would be implemented. For each single-family home the hedge fund owns over a certain limit each year, it will be subject to a tax penalty, with the revenue generated from the hedge fund being used to fund down payment assistance programs for people looking to buy their first home. Will be done for. ,

The End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act of 2023 was introduced by Representative Adam Smith (D-Washington) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon). Lawmakers say hedge funds’ sole purpose for buying homes is to make profits and that such investments have made it more difficult for working-class Americans to buy homes.

“In 1971, my father was able to buy the house I grew up in for $15,000 from the salary he earned as a baggage handler at SeaTac Airport. “That same house would cost about $500,000 today, yet workers like my father are not getting raises in wages,” Smith said in a statement. “Congress must take action to crack down on corporate greed and drive hedge funds out of the single-family home market.”

If the bill is passed, people interested in buying a home may get some relief. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in November 2019 was $271,300 – whereas, in November of this year, the median home price was $400,000.

The problem with our housing system is that by design some people try to make a lot of money from a lack of supply.

Skyrocketing home prices are due in part to an increase in home purchases by investors, crowding out prospective homeowners, especially during the hot housing market immediately after the pandemic began. As home prices rose over the years, so did the share of homes purchased by investors, reaching an all-time high in 2022. Similarly, rents are rising due to corporate-driven housing shortages and corporate profit-seeking.

“Housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit centers for Wall Street,” Merkley said. “Yet, in every corner of the country, giant financial corporations are buying up housing and driving up both rents and home prices.”

Lawmakers cite Urban Institute research conducted earlier this year that found that, by June 2022, hedge funds and institutional investors owned an estimated 574,000 single-family homes in the U.S., compared with no single group of There were no more than 1,000 single-family homes nearby. Rental Units in 2011 Large institutions are projected to own more than 40 percent of all single-family rental units in the U.S. by 2030, according to MetLife Investment Management estimates.

The End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act is sponsored by Representatives Linda Sanchez (D-California) and Nikema Williams (D-Georgia) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota). It also has the support of several housing and consumer rights organisations, many of whom stressed that corporate investors are making it harder for individuals to buy homes.

“Very large private equity companies are buying thousands of affordable homes that are traditionally home to first-time homebuyers, and converting them into long-term and higher-priced rentals,” Bruce Dorpalan, executive director of the National Housing Resource Center, said in a statement. are converting.” “Homeownership is one of the best ways to build wealth in the United States and these private equity investment companies are shutting it down for many of our families.”

