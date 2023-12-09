Democrats have a plan to shake up the housing market

A bill being introduced in Congress would block hedge funds and other institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

The bill comes as housing supply in the US continues to shrink and prices have increased by 20 percent since 2021. Low housing supply is driving up prices, and according to the bill’s sponsor, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, hedge funds are partly to blame. D-OR) and Representative Adam Smith (D-WA).

This week, Merkley and Smith introduced bill End Hedge Fund Control of the American Homes Act of 2023, Which takes aim at hedge funds and private equity firms that have purchased single-family homes as investment properties.

“Housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit centers for Wall Street,” Merkley said in a statement. “Yet, in every corner of the country, giant financial corporations are buying up housing and driving up both rents and home prices. Now is the time for Congress to put up common-sense guardrails to ensure that all families Have a fair opportunity to buy or rent a good home in their community at a price they can afford.”

Senator Jeff Merkley speaking on April 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Merkley and Representative Adam Smith introduced a bill that would prevent hedge funds from buying single-family homes as investment properties. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hedge funds purchased large portfolios of foreclosed homes after the 2008 housing crisis, and the federal government has only enabled this growth through “federally backed mortgages and wholesale sales of foreclosed properties,” the authors of the bicameral bill said.

Merkley said this has excluded families and nonprofits from purchasing these homes, as Smith reiterated.

“Too many families in the Puget Sound region and across the country are struggling to rent or buy a home,” Smith said in a statement. “This crisis has been exacerbated in recent years by the increasing number of large investors who are purchasing a significant percentage of single-family homes, reducing the pool of potential buyers.”

Investors own half a million homes

Large institutional investors owned about 574,000 single-family homes as of June 2022, according to the latest data available from the Urban Institute. The Urban Institute report defines institutional investors as entities that own more than 100 single-family homes.

For perspective, there are 15.1 million one-unit rental properties nationwide, the Urban Institute said.

“This suggests that the total institutional ownership stake is 3.8 percent,” the report said. “The vast majority of owners [single-family rental] There are small and medium investors in the market who have less than 100 properties. Total rental properties are 46.6 million, so one-unit properties make up 32.4 percent of the total rental stock.”

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Source: www.newsweek.com