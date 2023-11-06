Democrats begin distancing themselves from Bidennomics, swing voter calls it a 'disorganized mess'

Some Democrats, including members of the White House, reportedly told NBC News that they are beginning to sour on the term “Bidenomics.”

President Biden and his administration coined the term Bidennomics to promote the idea that his policies are improving the economy. However, some Democrats have suggested that branding could cause more harm than good.

An anonymous Democratic strategist told NBC, “Whoever came up with the Bidennomics slogan should be fired.” “This is probably the worst message you could ever imagine.”

The president was initially reluctant to recoup it to boost the growing economy, worried it could backfire, two people familiar with the White House discussions said.

Here’s how Bidenomics is crushing the dreams of American families and businesses

Americans have largely disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., also admitted, “I don’t like it either.”

“Those people who [Biden] “They don’t mean to deal with economics,” Clyburn told NBC. “They deal with day-to-day issues. They have to educate their children and feed their families and develop their communities — and this doesn’t sound like ‘Bidenomics.’”

According to NBC, a focus group at research firm Engageius had a swing voter who referred to Bidenomics as a “disorganized mess” that was “really hard to explain.”

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake also said, “Basically, I would have said we didn’t repeat it enough. I would have said we weren’t visible enough out there. I would have said we didn’t advertise enough. . But we’ve done all this, and it still hasn’t worked.”

Biden has been chided by conservatives and liberals alike for claiming that his policies have generated a strong economy. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A recent Fox News poll found that 62% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, while only 37% approved. However, top administration officials like White House Press Secretary Caroline Jean-Pierre and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to promote Bidenomics, insisting it is working for ordinary Americans.

During an economic address in Chicago in June, Biden attempted to redefine Bidenomics as another word for the American dream.

Jean-Pierre faces polls showing ‘Bidenomics’ not popular among Americans

“Bidenomics is another way of saying restore the American dream as it worked before. It’s rooted in what we’ve always done best in this country, investing in America, investing in Americans. . Because when we invest in our people, we have a stronger middle class,” Biden said.

Other Democrats expressed concern that Bidenomics is not exactly a media-friendly term.

Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for Jill Biden, said, “‘Bidenomics’ is not sexy enough for the media to cover or easy enough for voters to digest, especially if they don’t see it or feel it. Don’t do it.”

Democrats have begun to express their irritation at the term “Bidenomics.” (Hannah Beer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

For more culture, media, education, opinion and channel coverage, visit here foxnews.com/media.

Lindsay Cornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story suggestions can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Source: www.foxnews.com