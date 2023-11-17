Democratizing Investing: How CNBC Pro empowers retail investors with exclusive insights and on-demand videos, valuable tools

Detroit, Michigan –News Direct– Benzinga

CNBC Pro has Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday offers for three months for $59.99, renewing annually for $299.99, or for one year for $199.99, renewing annually for $299.99.

The stock market has seen an increase in the number of investors in recent years, thanks to the increasing accessibility of trading platforms. According to the survey Powered by Charles Schwab, 15% of new investors began investing in the stock market in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The availability of user-friendly online trading platforms made it easier for individuals to buy and sell stocks. The democratization of investing through the widespread use of social media and online stock communities has played a significant role in attracting retail investors. Participation of retail investors in the US stock market reach all time high By early 2023, no less than 23% of total trading volume between January 25 and February 1 – reflecting the growing influence of the individual investor.

Goldman Sachs’ derivatives team found that the dollar value of small-lot trades, considered a proxy for retail trading, increased 85% compared to last year, Not to mention, research firm VandaTrack reported that retail investors invested on average $1.51 billion per day in US stocks in January 2023, the highest amount ever recorded. It is clear that the investment world is undergoing significant changes and with this evolution, the need for accurate global daytime coverage has increased.

Considering these changes in the investment landscape, accurate global day coverage has become increasingly essential. cnbc procnbc Premium Investment Subscription ProductsNow offering a comprehensive set of features designed to provide traders and investors with valuable tools and resources to enhance their decision-making process.

This latest membership presents a potentially powerful value proposition for traders and investors, combining premium access to stock picks and analyst calls, providing clients with exclusive analysis and recommendations from industry experts. This wealth of resources equips clients with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed investment decisions and stay ahead in the ever-changing world of finance.

The platform’s powerful data visualization tools, such as the Pro Stock Screener, help clients evaluate investment opportunities through charting, consensus ratings, analysts’ updates, and price targets. The Analyst Consensus tool helps investors by providing curated analyst ratings under each stock, providing a collective look at a stock’s potential. Price targets provided by analysts also provide insight into the perceived valuation of a stock. Additionally, advanced charting tools enable investors to analyze and visualize stock performance, supporting their decision-making process.

The platform also provides valuable insights and resources for money management and planning. Subscribers gain access to Macro Insights, which covers topics such as long-term and short-term investment strategies, problem-solving ideas, and guidance on market trends. This information can help investors make informed decisions about their portfolio. CNBC Pro also serves family offices, providing resources for wealth management, financial planning and retirement planning. It enables investors to allocate their money effectively and plan for a secure financial future.

CNBC Pro delivers exclusive stories, articles and case studies produced by its editorial team, providing comprehensive and insightful coverage of the financial markets. Subscribers also have access to expert research and analysis, providing valuable insight into Wall Street trends and the latest financial news. To help traders and investors create a strategy for the trading day, CNBC Pro also offers a Pro Playbook. This resource is delivered straight to clients’ inboxes every morning before the markets open to give traders a competitive edge before the bell rings.

In the fast-paced world of finance, reliable tools and subscriptions can make a big difference between getting lost in the crowd and making educated decisions. From live market coverage and exclusive video content to insights from industry experts, powerful data visualization tools, daily playbooks and in-depth articles, CNBC Pro offers a comprehensive toolkit for making informed decisions. These features enable investors to stay updated, gain unique insights, make informed investment decisions and potentially enhance the performance of their portfolio.

