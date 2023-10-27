Democratizing Art Through NFTs: 4 Stories of Inclusivity – The Block Telegraph

To understand the intersection of NFTs, inclusivity, and diversity in the art world, we posed a question to four industry leaders. From co-founders and event leaders to CEOs, these experts shared their insights, starting from empowering creatives with disabilities through initiatives like NFT-VIP.io and WoW and democratizing art through CryptoRelief. And ended with supporting communities. Discover his unique perspective on how NFTs are reshaping the art landscape.

NFT-VIP.io and WoW: Empowering Creatives with Disabilities

Art transcends barriers, serving as a universal language that empowers creators with disabilities to express themselves without limits. NFTs have provided an unprecedented opportunity for this expression.

A notable example is NFT-VIP.io, a platform founded by a woman and developed by a disabled veteran. Their global and diverse team creates the most comprehensive ticketing experience within the NFT industry. In a world of inclusivity, we must also recognize the remarkable community called the World of Women. It is a Web3 archive and community that welcomes women and men equally.

Shockingly, female artists represent only 16% of all NFT art sales, research showed in March 2022. NFT-VIP.io and WoW are leading the way in bridging this disparity, and providing an equal platform for artists to showcase their incredible work.

Julie Lamb

Co-founder and event leader of CryptoOracle

NFT: bridging geographical boundaries

In the world of digital art, barriers don’t exist. Artists from all corners of the world can connect with communities, share their art and gain exposure without any traditional gatekeepers.

NFTs provide equal opportunities for recognition to artists who were once isolated in remote areas or did not have access to mainstream artistic circles. The world of digital art is giving voice not only to established artists but also to emerging creators looking for a platform beyond geographical boundaries.

camila caban

Head of Global Marketing and Community for Conflux Networks

SuperRare: Amplifying Underrepresented Artists

NFT marketplaces actively seek out and promote artists from underrepresented communities, amplifying diverse voices in the art world. By prominently showcasing their work, these platforms promote inclusivity and diversity.

For example, SuperRare, an NFT marketplace, has an initiative called “Open Call,” where they actively encourage artists from marginalized backgrounds to submit their work. The initiative aims to provide a platform for underrepresented artists and ensure their visibility in the NFT sector. By focusing on promoting diverse artists, NFT marketplaces contribute to a more inclusive art world.

ben lau

Founder, Featured SEO Company

CryptoRelief: Democratizing the Arts, Supporting Communities

NFTs democratize art by providing a platform for artists of all backgrounds to showcase and monetize their work without traditional gatekeepers.

One initiative is the CryptoRelief Fund, which auctions NFT art to raise money for underprivileged communities. It not only supports artists financially, but also promotes social causes, fostering a sense of inclusivity and community in the digital art sector.

inav beeri

CEO, Farooq

Source: blocktelegraph.io