Democratization of corporate governance

Image created by Quora with DALL·E-3 Image created by Quora with DALL·E-3

Does my index fund vote at its portfolio companies’ shareholder meetings? And do I have any say in this? originally appeared Quora: a place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer By Nadya Malenko, Professor of Finance at Boston College Quora,

Imagine you’re an average investor who owns some Vanguard shares, and you get an email from Vanguard asking you to vote on several corporate governance issues. You may be surprised. You knew you were buying the performance of hundreds of companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla when you invested in Vanguard’s S&P 500 Growth Index Fund. But what you didn’t realize was that it also meant you had a stake in how these companies were run.

And this is where our story begins.

When you buy an index fund or ETF, you’re not only buying a share in the performance of a collection of companies, you’re also buying voting rights. Traditionally, these rights have been assigned to asset managers like Vanguard or BlackRock, who then vote on behalf of their investors.

This has resulted in the concentration of voting power in the hands of a few large institutions, leading to debate about the impact on corporate governance, particularly on controversial issues such as the environment. A major debate began when BlackRock expressed a strong pro-ESG (environmental, social and governance) stance, which led to disagreements with policymakers and investors across the United States from New York to Florida to Texas. The high-profile dispute of 2021 between ExxonMobil and activist investor Engine No. 1 is a prime example. Engine No. 1, backed by Exxon’s top investors Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street, pushed Exxon toward more environmentally friendly practices, demonstrating the potential power of shareholder voting, despite some groups of investors not being involved.

The debate has led to an increase in pass-through voting. Instead of delegating voting power to fund managers, this power is given back to fund investors. Asset managers such as BlackRock and Vanguard have introduced voting option programs, where investors can choose to retain their votes. Institutional investors holding $530 billion as of September 2022, a quarter of BlackRock’s eligible assets, opted to retain their votes.

While originally available only to institutional investors of asset managers, the program was soon extended to many individual investors, further expanding the reach of pass-through voting. And on Capitol Hill, a proposal known as the INDEX Act seeks to legislate this practice, requiring passive funds to vote as directed by fund investors.

Pass-through voting is changing the investment landscape in many ways. On the positive side, it allows investors to express their preferences and have a direct influence on corporate governance. As these preferences are collected through voting, they may align with or challenge the agendas of large corporations.

However, democratization of corporate governance is not without its costs. While we want investors to express their views, we also need to make sure they understand the implications of their decisions. The due diligence typically performed by large asset managers may be beyond the capacity of individual investors, potentially leading to less informed voting. Additionally, the all-or-nothing nature of pass-through voting, where investors must choose their preferences on all issues across all companies, limits flexibility.

Forcing pass-through voting may also increase the transaction costs of the voting process. Companies may struggle to reach quorum for proposals, and the process of reaching out to investors and setting up voting systems can be costly. And many institutional fund investors will feel an obligation to vote, thereby contributing to additional expenses such as advisory and processing fees.

As far as the Index Act is concerned? There has been no movement in the Senate yet. But the debate continues.

So, yes, your index fund votes. This may or may not (yet) be straight from you. And if you do, there may be a price to pay.

this question originally appeared Quora – A place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.