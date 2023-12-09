Democrat challenger says Biden is suppressing all opposition so I can’t defeat him

Dean Phillips says he’s the best person to beat Biden — and Donald Trump — Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Joe Biden’s main Democratic challenger has accused the party of “suppressing” his opposition to the president by trying to keep him off the ballot.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Dean Phillips, a congressman from Minnesota, vowed to fight on after what he called a “hard effort” to overcome obstacles imposed by party chiefs.

Party officials in Florida, North Carolina and New Hampshire have submitted only Mr Biden’s name for the nomination.

He has refused to hold a competitive primary in which voters would have the opportunity to vote for Mr. Phillips or Mr. Biden’s other Democratic challenger, self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

Mr. Phillips’ decision to join the race has shaken the party hierarchy, which had expected Mr. Biden to quietly pursue the nomination.

“What we’re seeing is the Democrats being squeezed,” he told The Telegraph during a campaign stop at a retirement home in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The 54-year-old was the first Democrat to publicly sound the alarm over the re-election bid of Mr Biden, 81, and called on the president to pass the torch to a “new generation”.

Mr Phillips meets voters at a campaign town hall meeting in New Hampshire, which will be the first state to hold a primary – Reuters

But potential big-hitters have refused to enter the ring.

Gretchen Whitmer, the popular governor of Michigan, and Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois refused to take Mr. Phillips’ call when he called to urge them to run.

Far from being a racehorse candidate, Mr Phillips is now out to win it.

He said: “If I wasn’t in it to win this, I wouldn’t be spending huge sums of my own resources to get on the ballot in states beyond New Hampshire.

“Despite efforts to suppress, prevent, oppose, and obstruct, I want to demonstrate that it is still possible to practice democracy.”

Mr Phillips attacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for refusing to host the debate and making it almost impossible to get his name on the ballot in some states.

“You can call it whatever you want,” he said. “I call it an insult to the foundation of democracy, which includes three things: access for voters to express themselves; A facility for debate between candidates to present themselves and for voters to make their own decisions.

“And it’s quite clear that so far in this primary the Democratic National Committee has tried to suppress all three.”

However, he added: “I am confident that we will be on the 40 ballots because of our Herculean effort that has cost me millions of dollars.”

Mr. Phillips said he joined the race because he believes Mr. Biden will lose to Donald Trump.

He pointed out that polling shows widespread concern among both Democrats and Republicans over Mr. Biden’s suitability for the job.

He added, “The data says they have lost confidence in this president, as shown by his 37 percent, almost historically low, approval numbers – even more than Donald Trump at this stage of his presidency.” Even less.”

He pointed to recent polls indicating that Mr Biden would lose to Mr Trump, while a typical Democrat would win.

Mr. Phillips says he is the right person for the job, “the other guy” who is able to take on Mr. Trump and defeat him.

He focused his campaign in New Hampshire, which historically is the first state to hold primaries.

The DNC attempted to change the rules this year to keep South Carolina — the state that saved the president’s 2020 bid — from first place.

But Republican-led New Hampshire thwarted the effort by refusing to comply, and as a result of the controversy, Mr Biden’s name is not even on the ballot there.

“Here in New Hampshire they have told these Democratic voters who will still vote in the primary, that their delegates will not be seated, because the President of the United States did not want this to be the first primary in the country,” Mr. Phillips added. .

While symbolic, a victory for Mr. Phillips in the Granite State would be an embarrassing defeat for the president and could encourage others to enter the race.

Inherited business empire

Mr. Phillips was only six months old when his father, Artie Pfeffer, was killed in the Vietnam War.

He took the name of his stepfather, Eddie Phillips, and inherited the family business empire, Phillips Distilling Company.

After graduating from Brown University, he worked for a bicycle equipment company for two years before running the family business.

He then ran Talenti Gelato, which was sold to Unilever, before starting the Minnesota-based chain Penny’s Coffee.

As a moderate, pro-business Democrat, she entered Congress in 2018 after carrying a safely conservative district, and has increased the Democrat vote share in consecutive elections.

A member of the bipartisan centrist “Problem Solvers Caucus” in Congress, Mr. Phillips was poised for a successful career on Capitol Hill.

In Mr. Phillips’s own words, facing Mr. Biden has “torpedoed” his career in Congress.

He announced that he would not seek re-election after facing a stiff Democratic primary challenge of his own.

