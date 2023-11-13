Demand for office space in the City of London has surged again

According to British Land, demand for office space has returned in the City of London as employers look for high-quality properties.

Revealing first-half results yesterday, the FTSE 250 firm said occupancy rates across its portfolio had exceeded 96 per cent and the Square Mile was ‘performing particularly well’.

The landlord said the share in the city in the third quarter was 5 percent above the long-term average.

Clients from the banking and financial industries drive activity in both the City and the West End of London.

The company said employers are looking for high-quality properties with amenities such as outdoor terraces, cafes and breakout spaces to attract top talent in the era of hybrid working.

Recovery: British Land says occupancy rates across its portfolio have exceeded 96% and London’s Square Mile (pictured) is ‘performing particularly well’

London office space searches in the first three quarters of 2023 were 25 per cent below the ten-year average following Liz Truss’ mini-budget.

But the amount of space on offer is 8 per cent higher than the ten-year average and active demand is 27 per cent higher as the sector bounces back.

However, the rise in interest rates has hit asset values, with the Bank of England’s base rate currently at 5.25 per cent.

The value of British Land’s properties fell 2.5 per cent in the half year to £8.7 billion – shaving almost £200 million off its portfolio value year on year.

Its pre-tax loss doubled from £20 million to £49 million in the six months to the end of September, compared with the same period last year.

The firm said it expected to hit the top end of its full-year guidance, with rental growth of 2 percent to 4 percent for commercial premises, 4 percent to 5 percent for London urban logistics and 3 percent to 5 percent. . For retail parks.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk