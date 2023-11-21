Demand for Nvidia’s AI chips is strong. But supply matters.

Nvidia is likely to thrive despite recent uncertainty in the AI ​​sector, from management turmoil at OpenAI to the US government tightening chip export restrictions.

The big question is what management will say about its progress in easing supply bottlenecks to meet surging demand when the company reports earnings after the close on Tuesday.

Wall Street consensus estimates are for Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to report revenue of $16.2 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.37 in the October quarter. Analysts’ estimates for current quarter revenue are $18.0 billion.

Nvidia shares were down 0.8% in Tuesday trading. The iShares Semiconductor Exchange-Traded Fund (SOXX) is down 1.9%.

Last week, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his Overweight rating for Nvidia stock and reaffirmed his $620 price target for the shares.

“We believe demand from US cloud and other data center customers remains strong and intact, as these companies are still in the process of transforming their data centers with accelerated compute capabilities,” he wrote. “The primary concern for the company remains the supply of GPUs.”

Nvidia dominates the market for chips used for AI applications, making it the primary beneficiary of this trend. Its GPUs are suitable for the parallel calculations needed to train AI models and serve customers.

The company’s existing high-end H100 became available in large quantities earlier this year and quickly became the technology industry’s most precious resource as growing excitement over generative artificial intelligence created a shortage of the product.

Earlier this month, Nvidia announced its next major AI chip, named the H200 Tensor Core GPU, which is scheduled to be released in Q2 2024. This could create another wave of demand.

The company is also starting to release chips at a faster pace. In October, Nvidia updated its investor presentation, showing that the chip maker was moving from its previous two-year product cycle to a one-year cadence for AI chips. A slide in that document shows that Nvidia plans to release additional high-end AI products in 2024 and 2025.

