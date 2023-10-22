Andrew Cardwell, managing director of Cardwells Estate Agents, said: “It is pleasing to see the increase in new build homes for our Bolton community over the past year and hopefully again in the year to come.

“There is definitely demand for good quality new build homes throughout Bolton.

“A notable statistic is that most of the new-build properties are built by private developers.

“Typically, private developers bring an increase in quality to the property mix and these are often a welcome addition to a community.

“Sometimes development can help to revitalize an area or make better use of previously vacant space.

“Unfortunately, there is an inherent shortage of both privately developed and social housing in Bolton.

“So, the addition of even more social housing is exciting, but I believe there is a need for even more in our city.

“This is not just a local issue in Bolton, the Government is aware of the problem and has set a target of building around 300,000 new properties per year by the mid-2020s, with this amount built in 20/21 falling below this level by around 233,000 Banana fell.

“However, research from the NHF and Crisis estimates that 340,000 should be supplied each year in England, of which 145,000 should be affordable.

“These new build properties, and those planned for next year, will be a welcome addition to our Bolton community.”

Experts said the current target set by the government, which is to build one million houses by the end of this parliamentary term, falls far short of meeting the housing demand.

Nationwide, 67,600 new housing starts were started in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 33 percent compared with the same quarter last year, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Local figures are not seasonally adjusted and are rounded to the nearest ten.

However, the increase has been attributed to the new building standards, which have prompted home builders to advance the start of project works to avoid the cost of complying with the new regulations.

Luke Murphy, associate director of energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said housing in England is “now the worst quality and most expensive in the developed world”.

He added: “We now have millions of people living in private rent, often in poor quality conditions or with little security, but still paying very high rents.

“Yet the government does not have policies in place to meet its housing targets.

“It will certainly not meet its stated ambition to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, and may struggle to meet its ambition to build 1 million new homes this Parliament, and real housing “Not even close to meeting the need.”

If you have a story or something else you'd like to highlight to the community, please email me [email protected] Or DM me on Twitter @chloewjourno,

