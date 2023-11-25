Demand for change in AI tax amid concerns that machines are ‘cheaper to use’ than humans

Aye

The creative industries have called for an overhaul of Britain’s tax system for the artificial intelligence (AI) age, amid concerns it will be cheaper to buy machines than employ humans.

Senior figures from the film, publishing and music industries have urged the government to reconsider the taxes to ensure that companies are not encouraged to automate their systems at the expense of jobs.

Concerns were raised at a meeting with Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser ahead of the Autumn Statement last week.

Bosses in the creative industries pointed to the full expensing, £10bn tax break which allows businesses to claim up to 25p for every £1 invested in machinery and software.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week promised to permanently extend the policy, which was due to end in March 2026.

But Nicola Solomon, chief executive of the Society of Authors, warned that such measures could have harmful consequences for humans and urged the government to level the playing field.

He said: “If you buy large quantities of machinery or software you will get capital allowances for that. If you take real people, you have to pay their taxes, their national insurance etc.

“So it actually becomes cheaper to buy and use machinery than to buy and use people, even though the base cost is the same.”

Mr Hunt is exploring ways of extending the full expenditure scheme, although it is believed this would only extend the tax exemption to leased plants and machinery. Ms Solomon said the government should consider measures such as universal basic income and better rights for freelancers.

Senior figures from the film, publishing and music industries met with Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser to raise their concerns – Lucy North/PA Wire

He also warned that the tax breaks risked shifting money to US tech giants at the expense of the British economy.

Ms Solomon said: “We need to put money into people’s hands, because we all understand that people spend and that boosts the economy.

“But if the money goes into the hands of a small number of tech companies based outside the UK, which often don’t pay tax in the UK, then what we’re doing is taking money out of the economy, and that’s bad for us everyone.”

The Society of Authors represents over 12,000 authors, illustrators and translators across the UK and counts Stephen Fry and Ian McEwan among its fellows.

The UK chief executives of record labels Universal, Sony and Warner also attended the meeting in Whitehall earlier this week.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement is predicted to boost investment by £20 billion a year by the end of the next decade, partly by making full spending permanent, which will be reduced by 200%. The more companies and trade associations they call for help the less money they invest.

“This effective corporate tax cut is worth more than £50bn and frees up cash for companies to employ more people, which the statement said is further enhanced by measures that reward work and boost productivity – such as That cuts National Insurance for 27m workers.”

The tax dispute has opened a new front in the battle between the creative industries and Big Tech over AI.

Musicians, actors, writers and news organizations are among those concerned that their intellectual property (IP) has been widely used without permission to train AI software.

The government has set up a working group with the Intellectual Property Office to explore a new code of conduct on AI.

However, sources said the talks were at an “impasse” because tech companies were refusing to acknowledge that their use of the IP represents copyright infringement, creating friction in discussions and the threat of lawsuits.

Ed Newton-Rex, a top executive at Stability AI, stepped down earlier this month after he claimed the tech companies were abusing copyright rules and “exploiting” creators.

Dr Joe Twist, chief executive of the BPI, which represents record labels, said the resignation should be a “wake-up call” for policymakers.

He added: “This is the first time that anyone from the AI ​​world has spoken out against the practice that treats human creativity as mere fodder for AI – and because it is being exploited by billion-dollar companies paying creators. exposes it as a deliberate strategy adopted to avoid For the use of their work.

Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Source