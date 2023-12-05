Demand concerns dominate oil market despite OPEC+ cuts

Macroeconomic factors continued to weigh on oil prices this week, despite OPEC+ members’ insistence that the group’s production cuts will strengthen the oil market.

– In an awkward moment for the UN climate change conferences, participating countries are once again squabbling over whether to demand a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, with Saudi Arabia already calling the claim unrealistic. Have agreed.

– Climate change watchers have criticized COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber for saying that the world cannot afford to “go back to caves” and that it needs fossil energy for sustainable development, his Claims that this is contrary to the UN’s own agenda.

– The COP28 summit has so far failed to formalize pledges to triple global renewable capacity by the end of this decade, create a climate emergency fund and cut cooling-related emissions globally by at least 68% by 2050. Has been successful.

– There were more than 2,400 delegates representing the oil, gas and coal industries at the COP28 summit, almost five times more than the previous summit in Glasgow, drawing the ire of environmentalists who have called on them to impose much-needed measures. Accused of lobbying against.

– US Midstream Major Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) According to Bloomberg, Mountain Valley is considering selling the entire business, with the aim of capitalizing on the upcoming launch of the pipeline.

– National Oil Firm of Colombia Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) It will invest $5.8-6.7 billion and produce up to 730,000 boepd in 2024, in line with this year’s levels, although from now on there will be a greater focus on the energy transition.

– Trinidad and Tobago’s Atlantic LNG facility will see a restructuring of ownership BP (NYSE:BP) The stake in the project increased to 45% Shell (LON:SHEL) Who earlier used to own 54% of the property.

OPEC+ group members have been insisting that the 2024 production targets allocated last week will have an impact on oil markets, but it has received lukewarm reception from market participants. The surge in US refining last week is more likely to trigger some bullish momentum than Saudi Arabia or Russia, with ICE Brent currently trading around $79 a barrel, although a steady stream of weak macroeconomic data has kept the stock under pressure for the time being. The gains have been limited.

COP28 is considering fossil fuel phasing out. A second draft of the COP28 final agreement circulated among participants shows that the summit is considering calling for an “orderly and equitable” phaseout of fossil fuels, although not a “sustainable” fossil fuel phaseout. The COP27 call for action may again be strong.

Lula downplayed Brazil’s OPEC+ role. Brazilian President Lula da Silva said the Latin American country will never be a full member of OPEC and will attempt to play only an observer role in the group, accusing Brazil of seeking to influence the policy of the world’s largest oil producers. Is.

Red Sea becomes poisonous for Israeli commercial tankers In the most recent escalation in maritime trade risks, Houthi militias claimed to have attacked two commercial ships belonging to Israel in the Red Sea, later also attacking the US warship USS Carney, which had responded to the ships’ distress calls.

Dozens of COP28 participants agree on nuclear pledge. 22 countries, including the US, Canada, France and even Japan, pledged to triple the world’s nuclear capacity by 2050 compared to 2020 levels, acknowledging the “crucial role” of nuclear energy in reaching net zero global emissions. Have committed to.

The US pledged to accelerate SPR replenishment. The US Department of Energy has announced that it will accelerate the repurchase of 4 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve by February 2024 instead of the coming summer, raising it from the current 351.6 MMbbl.

India again started buying oil from Venezuela. India’s largest refiner Reliance (BOM:500325) Venezuelan crude oil purchases resumed after a four-year hiatus, with several VLCC cargoes from PDVSA for February delivery priced between $7.50 and $8 per barrel, depending on delivery, at dated Brent.

Japan called for expanding strategic LNG stocks. Japan’s power utility companies have called for an increase in strategic LNG stocks to expand the country’s buffer in times of disrupted supplies, warning of growing geopolitical risks amid conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

China wants to reduce iron ore prices. Iron ore futures trading on the Singapore and Dalian Commodity Exchanges have begun to diverge, with Singapore still rising as high as $133 per metric tonne, after Beijing announced they would maintain “stable operation” of the market. Will monitor the price for.

Nigeria is considering canceling unused oil licenses. Nigeria’s oil regulator is considering canceling unused and expired oil exploration leases, which account for about 60% of all prospecting licenses comprising 33 auctioned blocks, to boost production by better managing existing contracts. Is equal.

US majors ignore calls for methane treaty. American oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) And ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) No financial support was provided for the global flaring and methane reduction agreement unveiled at Dubai’s COP28 summit, even as the former did not sign up to the programme’s charter.

Shipping rates seem to reflect European ETS. As the EU prepares to incorporate the region’s shipping market into its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), freight fixers will include the cost of emissions in agreed tanker rates for any vessel with deadweight of 5 kt and above. Have started doing.

India is set to put pressure on petrochemical markets. India to commission petrochemical plants worth two billion dollars in coming months Nayara Energy And Hindustan Petroleum Corp (BOM:500104) The Barmer complex is bringing the country to the much-desired point of self-reliance, while simultaneously enhancing petrochemical margins.

ERCOT disputes $12 billion price tag, A watchdog for Texas’ electric grid said the new rules, which require ERCOT to set aside a new pool of reserves to respond quickly to supply outages, led to an additional $12 billion in costs. , which has limited power generation during hot summer days, when solar power would have been used. Preference.

