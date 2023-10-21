Delta Walk Back SkyMiles Change

Delta Air Lines shared the changes it announced to its Medallion program last month. The carrier is still sticking to its full-revenue concept – MQMs aren’t coming back – but it went for a softer landing, returning a little more value to your credit cards while making earning elite status easier… at least. Less for next year.

The top line change is a reduction in the MQDs required to reach each level of elite status – silver from $6k to $5k, gold from $12k to $10k, platinum from $18k to $15k and diamond from $35k. . $28k. It’s also adding a nice head start to its various branded American Express card holders of $2,500 per card, and with four branded cards, theoretically, one could earn $10k MQDs and Gold status without ever setting foot on an airplane That’s what comes with it.

Other walkbacks include increased benefits for million millers, with 1 million millers now receiving gold for life (or until Delta changes its mind again) versus the current offering of silver for life. It is the opposite. It also rolled back its SkyClub access restrictions, increasing the number of annual visits (starting in 2025) from 10 to 15 for Reserve Card holders and from six to 10 for Platinum holders. It also announced that multiple journeys within a day will be counted as one journey. Therefore a customer visiting SkyClub at his home airport and then visiting a connecting airport on the same day will be considered only one visit, not two.

Overall, this should satisfy some incredulous, angry Delta customers who claim they will never fly Delta again (which is true unless DL is exactly $1 cheaper than any other airline) for now. For, or at least until 2025 or 2026 until that happens. Right where we started it all.

United’s third quarter ends $1.1 billion in the black

United Airlines finished Q3 $1.1 billion ahead of where it started the quarter at $14.5 billion gross revenue, a 12.5% ​​increase compared to Q3 2022. Passenger revenue accounted for $13.3 billion of its revenue, a 27% increase from the previous year. Spent $3.3 billion on fuel, which is 11% less than a year ago.

International travel led the way for United, with revenue on Atlantic up 15% from last year and a whopping 70% from before the pandemic. Despite the reduction in capacity, travel to the Pacific increased slightly from 2019. Its premium Polaris Option revenue grew 20% year-over-year, while UA is succeeding in convincing travelers that they shouldn’t feel shy at all, as revenue on Basic Economy is up 50% year-over-year. is more.

UA operated in 436 domestic markets during the quarter, up from 367 in the third quarter of 2019 — and the vast majority of those 436 were willing to take the first flight regardless of destination, if it meant leaving Newark. It ended the quarter with $8.1 billion in cash, which should be enough to keep things running for the rest of the year if it ever follows through on its plan to one day stop flying to Newark and pretend it doesn’t. The place never existed.

American finished the third quarter in the red

American Airlines reported a $223 million decline including special items on revenue figure of $23.5 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. AA earned $12.4 billion in passenger revenue, $193 million through its cargo operations, and $868 million through other sources, including its credit card partners. Excluding special items, American made a profit of $263 million.

Its $13.7 billion spending included $4 billion on salaries and $3.2 billion at the fuel pump, two figures that reflect mismanagement of its leadership – if it stopped paying employees and buying fuel for its airplanes. If it stopped, it could eliminate those expenses and it would have earned a record profit of $6 billion.

On the bright side, it reduced its total debt by $1.4 billion, improved its credit rating, achieved a record closing factor and, in a real win, turned the food trucks parked outside its Fort Worth headquarters into a promotional campaign. got to. Free soft drink with any initial purchase over $15 on the third Thursday of each month. The carrier ended the quarter with $13.5 billion in total liquidity, including the Texas-sized ten-gallon cap it plans to offer Delta in exchange for access to the Bischoff Tunnel in Atlanta.

Southwest makes it easy to get A-list

Southwest Airlines revealed changes to its 2024 A-List loyalty program, and surprisingly, it’s making it easier to earn its elite status next year while adding additional perks.

From next year, the A-List will only need 25 one-way flights, the lesser of 20 one-way flights or 35,000 elite qualification points. Preferred A-List will require 40 one-way flights or 70,000 qualifying points, down from 50 one-way flights in the past. So while the qualification point threshold will remain the same, those qualifying on segments will see a full 20% reduction in the number of flights required to earn or maintain status.

Those qualifying points will also be earned more quickly for Rapid Rewards members through credit card spending — customers with a Rapid Rewards credit card will receive 1,500 points after spending $5,000, halving the current $10,000 limit.

The carrier is also offering its top-tier elites what they really want — more wine — starting in a few weeks. A-List Preferred members will receive two complimentary beverage vouchers per flight starting November 6 – valid for Southwest’s premium offerings. The vouchers will be added directly to the mobile boarding pass and will be valid for double if there is a screaming child inside. Two rows of A-list Preferred Member, while those with a vacant middle seat will have to forfeit one of two vouchers.

Sun Country adds 10

Sun Country Airlines is adding service to 10 new destinations from its Minneapolis/St. Paul Hub, which will give it 98 unique markets operated by MSPs. The new flights will begin in June with the goal of helping people understand that it doesn’t always have to be freezing cold in the Twin Cities.

The new destinations include both Montreal and Toronto and eight domestic destinations, some of which people will really want to visit:

albuquerque

Billings

boise

Grand Rapids

Missoula

oakland

Syracuse

Washington/Dulles

All domestic routes will operate seasonally and twice weekly, except Washington/Dulles, which will operate 4x weekly from MSP. In addition to launching these new destinations, the carrier is expanding its flights in the Houston area from Houston/IAH to Houston/Hobby starting next spring.

Aeromexico Expanding to Europe.

Expanding to Europe. air Canada Purchased 36 GE engines for its Dreamliner fleet.

Purchased 36 GE engines for its Dreamliner fleet. air France is surrendering to someone, consolidating all of its Paris flights into Paris/CDG, with plans to end service from Paris/Orly by 2026.

is surrendering to someone, consolidating all of its Paris flights into Paris/CDG, with plans to end service from Paris/Orly by 2026. Air Greenland Service is finally being launched between Nuuk (GOH) and Iqaluit (YFB), the city pair you didn’t know you needed to connect.

Service is finally being launched between Nuuk (GOH) and Iqaluit (YFB), the city pair you didn’t know you needed to connect. Air India Express There is a new outfit.

There is a new outfit. air new zealand Former CEO Christopher Luxon is going to become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. New Zealand citizens should be prepared for increased taxes, reduced services, but they should be told that this is an “increase”, and national law will require all meals in restaurants to be served on a tray.

Former CEO Christopher Luxon is going to become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. New Zealand citizens should be prepared for increased taxes, reduced services, but they should be told that this is an “increase”, and national law will require all meals in restaurants to be served on a tray. alaska Adding nonstops from Anchorage to both San Diego and New York/JFK.

Adding nonstops from Anchorage to both San Diego and New York/JFK. American There’s a fancy new Admirals Club in Denver. It is also set to launch flights to Ocho Rios in Jamaica with 2x weekly flights from Miami starting in February.

There’s a fancy new Admirals Club in Denver. It is also set to launch flights to Ocho Rios in Jamaica with 2x weekly flights from Miami starting in February. avianca Is going through a period of change.

Is going through a period of change. bermudaair Abandoning its business-only plan.

Abandoning its business-only plan. BRA More financial support is needed to sustain the airline.

More financial support is needed to sustain the airline. British Airways Returning to Abu Dhabi with daily Dreamliner service from London/Heathrow from 20 April.

Returning to Abu Dhabi with daily Dreamliner service from London/Heathrow from 20 April. delta It learned exactly what its customers wanted.

It learned exactly what its customers wanted. Emirates Wants to fly to Berlin, but the current Germany-UAE air services agreement limits the carrier to flying to four German cities at a time. EK currently operates to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich.

Wants to fly to Berlin, but the current Germany-UAE air services agreement limits the carrier to flying to four German cities at a time. EK currently operates to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich. Greater Bay Airlines There are plans to operate in Mainland China next year.

There are plans to operate in Mainland China next year. jsx Adding three new routes from the Northeast to Florida.

Adding three new routes from the Northeast to Florida. Korean Asiana is willing to spin off its cargo division to keep EU regulators happy.

Asiana is willing to spin off its cargo division to keep EU regulators happy. LATAM Starting March 31, the frequency on Lima-Atlanta will increase from 3 times weekly to 1 time daily.

Starting March 31, the frequency on Lima-Atlanta will increase from 3 times weekly to 1 time daily. lufthansa City is giving half of its 80 narrowbodies to airlines.

City is giving half of its 80 narrowbodies to airlines. Porter It’s a gamble that starting a new flight from Toronto/Pearson to Las Vegas will work. Flights will begin on March 5 and Porter will become the fifth entrant into the YYZ-LAS market.

It’s a gamble that starting a new flight from Toronto/Pearson to Las Vegas will work. Flights will begin on March 5 and Porter will become the fifth entrant into the YYZ-LAS market. Qantas Ended its flirtation with Alliance Airlines.

Ended its flirtation with Alliance Airlines. rex Leasing a 10th B737-800 as it prepares to launch an Adelaide-Brisbane service.

Leasing a 10th B737-800 as it prepares to launch an Adelaide-Brisbane service. Royal Air Maroc According to Royal Air Maroc, there are plans to grow.

According to Royal Air Maroc, there are plans to grow. Ryanair Hungary’s Supreme Court upheld the $545k fine.

Hungary’s Supreme Court upheld the $545k fine. SAA Nam is leasing two aircraft.

Nam is leasing two aircraft. Swiss Suspending service to Beirut until October 28.

Suspending service to Beirut until October 28. Tap Preparing to go hard after points-and-miles bloggers.

Source: crankyflier.com