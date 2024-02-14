Delta Thailand wins Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award and MIND Ambassador Award 2023 for outstanding contribution

Bangkok, Thailand – February 12, 2024 –

Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Received the Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award 2023, the highest honor above all other Prime Minister’s Industry Award categories given to only a select company each year. Additionally, Delta received the MIND Ambassador Award 2023, which is given to top industry winners who support the efforts of the Ministry of Industry (MOI) to improve industrial competitiveness and sustainability within the community.

His Excellency Shretha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, presented the two awards to Mr. Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Thailand and Mr. Jackie Chang, President and COO of Delta Thailand. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Thailand, said, “Delta is proud to once again receive the top honor from the Prime Minister of Thailand after 11 years and receive the MIND Ambassador Award. For 35 years, Delta has continued our sustainable growth and supported the development of the country’s manufacturing industry and society. Today, Delta demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and Thailand with long-term investments that support the local electronics industry and R&D talent development. We sincerely thank all of our customers, partners, employees and communities in Thailand for their continued trust in Delta.

Since 1981, the Ministry of Industry has selected outstanding industrial enterprises for the Prime Minister’s Industry Awards to promote growth and set role models for excellence in Thailand’s industry. The award categories cover a number of key aspects including energy, innovation, productivity, quality, safety, environment and CSR. This is the second time Delta has received a top Best Industry award since earning the award in 2012. As MIND Ambassador, Delta will help raise awareness and promote MOI’s efforts to improve industry standards in Thailand and build community relationships.

All companies applying for the Top Best Industry Awards category must first win at least three sub-categories to qualify and each year only one company is selected from three candidates for this top category. In 2023, 273 businesses applied for the awards, with 44 companies awarded across 13 categories of the PM Industry Awards in addition to the Best Industry Award given to Delta.

MOI selects companies, including Delta, for the PM Industry Awards after an extensive review process by demonstrating excellence in four key areas:

1. Business Success: Building future-ready businesses with efficiency, cost reduction, international standards and good profitability with S-curve focused industries like smart farming, biotech and next generation automotive. Business success is more important.

2. Environment: To work towards green industry by exploring business opportunities while reducing carbon footprint and aiming for zero emissions. Delta is a model company for the green factory, holding several Thailand Energy Awards for projects towards the RE100 target by 2030.

3. Social: Strengthening communities, creating jobs and promoting community development to improve the quality of life of local residents. Delta has several innovative social projects such as smart farm solutions for local SMEs and flood monitoring systems with automation tools and software.

4. Community Building: Encouraging teamwork in factory operations and ensuring safe, responsible and legal operations. Delta provides sources of income to remote rural areas and strives to increase local suppliers.

This year’s Best in Industry awards category recognizes Delta’s sustainable development strategy and all the key milestones and actions that have driven growth in Thailand’s industry as outlined in the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy and BCG model.

This is the eighth year for Delta to win the Prime Minister’s Industry Award. The company has won awards in multiple categories including productivity, quality management and energy management in 1995, 2010, 2011, 2020 and potentially industry and CSR in 2018 and 2022. Delta has won two Prime Minister’s Best Industry Awards in 2012 and 2023.

