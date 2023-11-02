Delta lays off some corporate employees to cut costs

Delta Air Lines is laying off some corporate and management employees to cut costs.

Delta did not say how many jobs it was cutting and said they would not affect frontline workers such as pilots or flight attendants.

Delta Air Lines is cutting some corporate jobs in an effort to cut costs as the industry grapples with higher expenses such as fuel and labor.

“While we are not yet back at full capacity, now is the time to make adjustments to programs, budgets and organizational structures across Delta to meet our stated goals – part of this effort includes corporate support of these changes. Staffing involved adjustments, Delta said in a statement to CNBC on Wednesday. “These decisions are never made lightly but are always made with care and respect for our impacted team members and the Delta family.”

Delta did not say how many jobs it was cutting but a spokeswoman said it was a “small adjustment” to corporate and management positions. Frontline workers such as pilots, flight attendants and mechanics will not be affected by the cuts, the spokesperson said.

Officials recently reported that strong travel demand helped more than cover costs. Delta made $1.1 billion in third-quarter profit, up nearly 60% from a year earlier, but warned that higher costs had eroded its profits.

“Growth is normalizing next year, and we expect operating reliability to continue to improve,” CFO Dan Janke said on an earnings call last month. “This will allow us to optimize the way we run the airline, reduce operational buffers and remove inefficiencies resulting from the intensity of the restructuring.

Delta and other carriers hired thousands of employees as travel demand returned in the later stages of the pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta has about 100,000 employees, up from about 83,000 at the end of 2021.

The airline had successfully encouraged thousands of employees to take buyouts during the pandemic as demand slumped.

Airlines have recently increased capacity while demand has declined, causing airfares to drop compared to last year. Some carriers, including Southwest, are now considering slowing their capacity additions as bookings return to more traditional patterns.

