Delta Galil signs deal to buy Passionata lingerie brand

Delta Galil Industries has found its new passion.

The acquisitive Tel Aviv-based fashion company has agreed to buy the Passionata brand from Chantel Group, building its intimates business with the 35-year-old brand, which has a global presence and is playful and seductive with its style.

Isaac Dabah, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil, said: “This is a unique and valuable addition to our global brand portfolio, as Passionata resonates so strongly with millennial women who are confident in expressing their sexuality. We have a long history of growing brands, enhancing in-store and e-commerce experiences, and reaching target audiences through effective advertising, and we’re excited to strengthen our position in the women’s intimates space because We are accelerating the growth of Passionata in 18 different countries and across all distributions. Channel.”

Passionata has an online presence and wholesale accounts in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The brand will be led by Antonio Iandolo, president of Delta Textile France, part of Eminence Group, which the company acquired in 2018. While the brand will be managed by an international team based in France, it will receive back office support from the wider company.

Delta Galil expects the deal to be finalized in January and said Chantel will retain sole licensee rights to manage the brand until July.

Passionata will promote the offering of Delta Galil, which produces a range of branded and private label apparel across multiple categories, including women’s intimate apparel, men’s underwear and loungewear, as well as denim and apparel under the 7 for All Mankind brand. Are.

The deal also furthers the growth of Chantel, which has sold off both its Orcantara multibrand lingerie retail network and the Chantel Thomas brand over the past few years.

Guillaume Cretz, CEO of Chantelle Group, said: “The decision to transform Passionata is in line with Chantelle Group’s vision of strengthening and unifying its brands under the formidable Chantelle name. We aim to collaboratively strengthen our brands, venture into new markets and categories and attract new customers. Delta Galil will reinforce Passionata’s multicategory product offering, unique selling proposition and purpose by investing in marketing and enhancing the brand’s e-commerce and in-store presence.

Source: wwd.com