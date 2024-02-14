Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit overturns after insects fall on passengers: report

See what’s clicking on FoxBusiness.com

An hour into a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit, the plane was forced to turn back after insects reportedly fell on economy passengers from the overhead cabin.

Delta flight DL133 returned to Schiphol on Tuesday after “a suitcase filled with rotten fish burst into flames in the overhead bin and insects began falling onto the passengers,” the Daily Mail reports.

Once the airplane landed, the passengers got out, the cabin was cleaned and the suitcases were put in a bag to be burned.

One of the passengers on the flight told the Daily Mail that Delta staff identified the owner of the rotting suitcase and detained him on the plane after all other passengers disembarked.

A Delta Airlines plane lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on February 13, 2020. (Nicolas Economou/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The passenger, named Kelsey, said those who were inconvenienced were given 8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation and $30 in meal tickets if they were delayed overnight before continuing their journey.

It is not clear whether the suitcase owner was fined or if any action was taken against him.

A Delta Air Lines plane departs from Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport. The insect-infested plane was flying from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan. (Nicolas Economou/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Reddit thread not only alerted social media users to what happened, but also affected the travelers who were involved.

“My family and I were directly in the front row of the bugs,” one Reddit user wrote. “The lady right behind us told the flight attendant that bugs were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were moving around in the seat.”

Delta planes sit on the tarmac at Detroit Metro Airport. (Fox 2 Detroit)

The traveler said that he had heard that the fish was wrapped in newspaper.

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment. The airline’s website says, “Food perishable items are allowed on board as part of your carry-on baggage – provided there is no violation of agricultural restrictions for the destination country.” It states that “Delta is not responsible for any perishable item that is lost or damaged during transit.”

