Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Astar Network are leading the blockchain revolution in sports

Deloitte Tohmatsu Group has joined hands with Astar Network to launch an unprecedented blockchain-powered transformation of the sports industry. The primary focus of this collaboration is the development of the Astar zkEVM-compliant NFT tool for Layer 2, offering a solution that increases transaction efficiency on the Ethereum blockchain.

leading web3 leadership

In its role as a pioneer in Web3 technology, Deloitte has created an NFT-based game app focused on basketball. The digital batting practice system includes NFT “tokens,” driving higher levels of engagement and rewarding participants.

Expanding beyond gaming

Beyond the scope of gaming, Deloitte extends its expertise in blockchain technology by providing services through blockchain-based service development and implementation of major blockchain programs in the form of APIs. This functional integration was seamlessly incorporated into the Life Log Box Builder platform in the first phase.

Keeping Up with Japan Sports × Technology Use Promotion Project

This strategic initiative seamlessly aligns with the Japan Sports × Technology Utilization Promotion Project, which seeks to facilitate industry-wide upgrades in sports through digital transformation and data utilization. A specific nationwide project for national junior high school baseball players is currently underway.

Source: www.cointrust.com