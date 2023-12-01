Dell's revenue declines for fifth consecutive quarter as hardware sales decline - SiliconANGLE

Dell Technologies Inc. dropped a lump of coal on stock investors today with third-quarter financial results that beat analysts’ estimates on earnings per share, but revenue fell well short of expectations due to continued weak PC demand.

Dell stock fell more than 4% in extended trading.

Adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat Wall Street estimates of $1.46 per share, but revenue of $22.25 billion was down 10% from $24.7 billion a year earlier and below estimates of $23 billion. This was Dell’s fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales decline.

Executives said they are confident Dell will return to growth in fiscal 2025, although Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC analyst Tony Sacconaghi said he said the same thing in the previous quarter. Dell’s Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey W. Clark (pictured) acknowledged that the company was surprised by the slowdown in PC sales in the fall.

“We started to see customers becoming more selective, especially enterprise customers in North America,” he said. “The big change was that the number of large deals slowed down during the quarter as our clients became more cautious. “As the market slowed down, we saw an increase in pricing pressure.”

Sales at Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, which sells servers, storage and networking equipment, fell 12% to $8.5 billion. Client Solutions Group, which makes PCs, saw sales fall 11% to $12.3 billion.

AI to the rescue?

Dell executives pointed to artificial intelligence as the company’s salvation, saying demand for AI servers has nearly doubled sequentially and remains far ahead of supply. Although Dell’s server business was down 10%, higher-margin units targeted at AI applications grew 9%.

“Customers are turning their operations upside down to see how they can use AI in new ways,” Clark said. “We are at a critical front [total addressable market] Expansion.”

He called the AI-optimized PowerEdge XE9680 server, which was announced a year ago, “the fastest-ramping solution in Dell history.” The long-term spend structure and every part of the AI-optimized portfolio grew quarter-over-quarter and we saw significant growth among enterprise customers,” said Clark. “We have early positive signs that the demand profile for traditional servers is changing.”

In the PC business, the surge in purchases and subsequent decline caused by COVID-19 has left a lot of machines in the sector nearing their fourth birthday, “and this is a market that is ripe for upgrading.” Is,” Clark said. Dell also expects interest in bringing AI to desktop and portable devices to grow because “you wouldn’t want to use a PC that can’t run AI software,” he said.

Uncharted territory

Steve McDowell, principal analyst and founding partner of NAND Research LLC, said it is difficult to predict the impact of AI on equipment purchasing because a similar phenomenon has never been seen before. “There’s really no analog for this kind of offset in recent memory,” he said.

Dell’s server business should benefit from demand for higher-priced AI-optimized units. “Dell doesn’t need to move a lot of them to impact its top-line revenue numbers,” McDowell said.

The storage picture is not as bright as many AI training models work on unstructured data stored in low-cost data lakes. “Storage for AI doesn’t have the same premium that the server business does,” he said.

One good thing for Dell, McDowell said, is that it has shown more interest in working with software partners. A Collaboration with Meta Platform Inc. It aims to make it easier for customers to deploy Meta’s Llama 2 models with Dell’s GenAI IT infrastructure. uniform Collaboration with Hugging Face Inc. Helps customers create, improve, and deploy their own open-source generative AI models on Dell infrastructure.

Dell’s business is not in danger at all. Cash flow from operations was $2.2 billion in the third quarter, and the company has generated $9.9 billion of cash flow from operations over the last 12 months. The company’s cash and investment balance ended the quarter at $9.9 billion.

