Dell Technologies BrandVoice: Creating a Win-Win Situation: How to Overcome Cloud Complexity

Introduction

IT decision makers and DevOps teams must rapidly innovate with applications and data to deliver leading-edge experiences for customers, partners, and employees while keeping costs under control. Today’s multicloud environments are siled – inconsistent services and experiences add complexity to IT infrastructure, slowing IT innovation and increasing costs. The blog will discuss an example scenario where an organization is using private and multiple public cloud locations for its IT services. It will outline how they overcome cloud incompatibilities to drive innovation through applications and data.

Austin, we have a problem

Enterprise IT has a cloud problem. Rapid scalability, access to innovative services, pay for what you use – the benefits of the public cloud are many, and most organizations today use at least one public cloud. Compliance, performance, control – the same organizations use private clouds for their ability to meet the demands of business-critical workloads. The problem is that private and public cloud environments are often incompatible. we call it a problem multicloud-by-default, Cloud providers want you to use more of their services so they don’t have an incentive to help you work on the cloud. To borrow from Rudyard Kipling – clouds will never be found.

Let’s use a specific example. An organization has an applications team that is developing innovative new applications and needs optimized IT infrastructure with a service mindset. They decide to self-provision a dev-test environment on AWS, leveraging Platform-as-a-Service to deliver MVPs faster. As the sprint progresses, it becomes clear that some production data and apps must remain on-premises in the data center and at edge locations. That’s when things get complicated.

Rising costs, slow progress

The public and private cloud environments this organization is using are fundamentally incompatible. The architecture of the underlying storage varies by location, requiring time-consuming custom processes to replicate data sets and creating a fragmented approach to compliance. Application images created by the development team in the public cloud must be repurposed to run on-premises to reduce placement flexibility and increase lead times. Separate management interfaces for infrastructure provisioning, security configuration, and operational visibility create pressure on schedules and increase complexity and cost.

Two basic abilities that change the game

Does this sound familiar? Multicloud is here to stay. This organization is not going to shy away from the benefits offered by the public cloud And It must maintain private cloud options – including the edge infrastructure where the data is generated. To overcome these location incompatibilities they need to implement two capabilities: a universal storage layer and consistent application environments across their multicloud infrastructure.

First, they need to create a universal storage layer by implementing common storage services across their locations. Storage infrastructure should be deployed with similar architecture in both private and public clouds to eliminate differences in features and operational interfaces. Standardized storage features enable them to effortlessly collect, process, and move data to the right places without changing the format. DevOps teams benefit from common APIs, meaning the same automation tooling scripts can be used to reduce labor. The same management interface is used regardless of location to eliminate silos of operation to close administrative skills gaps and increase management efficiency.

Second, they need to implement consistent application environments across their locations. Having the same application runtime services available eliminates the need to reactivate application images in their containers or VMs when applications need to be moved. Application teams can work in their preferred environment without worrying about where the production executable needs to run. IT security gains confidence because consistent frameworks and tooling enable them to eliminate differences in how policies are enforced in different locations. Operations use standardized procedures across different locations without requiring specialized skills.

go from here to there

But how can they do this? At Dell, we are working with many customers who have found themselves in the scenarios described above. We’re helping them implement the solution and we call this approach multicloud-by-design.

Starting with storage, we can help you build a universal storage layer. On-premises, our modern, enterprise storage is software-defined and delivers superior performance, reliability, scale and flexibility. We take that same storage software with all its built-in benefits and deploy it in the public cloud with our Apex Storage for Public Cloud – we call it “ground-to-cloud.” That storage is architecturally designed to work in the cloud, providing functionality you can’t get from public cloud providers, and doing it more efficiently. The same management interface is used for the provisioning and operation of private and public cloud storage – eliminating storage operational silos and hardening security postures. Apex Console and Navigator create a centralized management portal to orchestrate data movement across private and public locations and enable role-based access control for self-service provisioning. Your data is not locked to any location, adding efficiency to your operations. You’ve created a universal storage layer for the win!

When it comes to consistent application environments, we work on that too. Our Apex Cloud Platform and MultiCloud Platform reference architectures enable you to bring your favorite cloud ecosystems on-premises – including AWS, Azure, Google, Red Hat OpenShift Cloud Platform, and VMware. A good example of this is our APEX cloud platform for Red Hat OpenShift. Through our deep engineering collaboration with Red Hat we have created a turn-key on-premises appliance for Red Hat OpenShift with automated lifecycle management. Importantly, it integrates with our software-defined storage. If you combine this with OpenShift’s public-cloud implementation and our Apex Storage for the public cloud – voila – you have an agile, efficient multicloud IT infrastructure with persistent application environments for true workload mobility as the foundation. Universal storage layer. You have implemented a consistent application environment for the win!

conclusion

Multicloud is here to stay. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for multicloud-by-default and its silos of storage, siled application environments, and fragmented approaches to managing service levels across inconsistent infrastructure. There is a better way. By implementing a universal storage layer and consistent application environment you create a win-win situation. Your operations teams win with increased efficiency and improved service levels across your IT estate. Your application teams win with access to the right tools and workload placement flexibility, enabling them to accelerate innovation with applications and data. At Dell, we have the proven expertise and leading infrastructure offering to help you leverage all the benefits of today’s cloud capabilities and achieve the ideal situation – multicloud-by-design.

