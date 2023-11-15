Dell partners with Hugging Face and Meta to ease the pain of enterprise AI

Generative AI NAND Research

Generative AI (GenAI) is at the center of the next wave of digital and data transformation. Enterprises are increasingly trying to embrace the power of generative AI, a shift that often requires training models on proprietary data. This raises natural concerns about data sovereignty, security and cost.

In response, on-premises deployment using open-source large language models such as Llama 2 is gaining popularity. They reduce predictable costs, control and security over data, and the risk of IP leakage while ensuring compliance with regulations. Dell is partnering with Meta to better support enterprises for Llama 2.

Additionally, the transition from AI proof-of-concept to production can be complex and challenging for many organizations. This is where Dell’s recently announced collaboration with Hugging Face applies.

Dell and Hugging Face are working together on this process by providing a platform where businesses can easily select, deploy, and fine-tune AI models for their specific use cases using Dell’s infrastructure. can do.

hug face support

Dell is working with Hugging Face to simplify building, fine-tuning, and implementation of open-source generative AI models for enterprises. The goal of this partnership is to leverage Dell’s leading infrastructure products and services with the resources of the Hugging Face community.

An important component of this collaboration is a new Dell Portal on the Hugging Face platform. This portal will allow Dell customers to easily select from a library of open-source AI models optimized for performance and specific use cases.

The portal offers custom containers and scripts to deploy these models on Dell servers and data storage systems. The portal also provides access to datasets, libraries, and tutorials for training generic AI models, along with templates and models for specific outcomes. Enterprises can integrate these with their proprietary data and adjust them to their needs.

The fine-tuning process using techniques such as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), LoRA and QLoRA can be complex and time-consuming. Dell aims to simplify this process with containerized devices.

Customers will initially have access to a variety of Dell PowerEdge servers designed for AI models. Support for Dell Workstations and Dell’s Apex service will be available soon.

This collaboration represents an important step in making open-source AI more accessible and secure for enterprise-level applications, combining the strength of Dell’s infrastructure and Hugging Face’s AI resources.

Meta’s llama in Dell’s validated design for GenAI

Dell also recently unveiled its Dell Validated Design for Generative AI, which provides pre-tested hardware and software specifically for GenAI projects. Dell recently expanded its validated design through a collaboration with Meta to facilitate easy deployment of Meta’s Llama 2 AI models on campus using Dell’s infrastructure.

Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with Llama 2 provides a pre-tested and proven infrastructure that streamlines the deployment and management of on-premises GenAI projects. Llama 2, free for research and commercial use, has been tested and verified on this Dell design, providing guidance for deployment and configuration. This enables quick setup and predictable operation of Llama 2, especially for fine-tuning on Dell platforms.

The Dell PowerEdge XE9680 server, which is ideal for deploying Llama 2, is notable for being the first server to ship with eight NVIDIA H100 GPUs and NVIDIA AI software. Llama 2 can also be used with various Dell infrastructure such as the PowerEdge R760xa.

Dell has also explored model optimization in GenAI, demonstrating the application of optimization techniques in the Llama 2 model. This involves deploying the Llama 2 70B model on a PowerEdge XE9680 with Ubuntu 22.0 and NVIDIA GPU, resulting in efficient and accurate AI outputs.

Additionally, Dell integrates the Llama 2 model into its internal tools to help customers choose the right solution for their AI needs. This comprehensive approach provides organizations with reliable GenAI solutions from desktop to data center and cloud, ensuring effective deployment and management of on-premises GenAI projects.

analyst opinion

The connection with the meta is important. Meta’s vice president of AI partnerships, C Chaudhary, was at the recent Dell AI-focused analyst event in Austin. When asked what this relationship holds for Meta, he responded, “We need to make sure there’s an open path for generative AI.”

This is similar to how META with its heavy involvement in the Open Compute Foundation (in which Dell also participates) is enabling an open ecosystem to overcome bottlenecks in the supply chain for its infrastructure.

The meta relationship matters to Dell too. Almost every other provider of LLM competes with Dell in some way or the other. Meta’s partner-friendly approach will ensure an open ecosystem around large language models. Dale’s Hugging Face relationship follows the same path.

Each of Dell’s competitors takes a different approach. With its continued focus on its GreenLake as-a-Service offering, Hewlett Packard offers an LLM-as-a-Service model with its GreenLake for Enterprise LLM. Lenovo is building a full-stack AI reference design around its ThinkSystem offerings. Still, the company is, so far, going it alone without any announced GenAI model partnerships (except for its relationship with NVIDIA, which almost every OEM maintains).

Generative AI is already transforming enterprise IT, but it’s a complex problem. Having a technology partner like Dell provides not only a tuned and validated hardware solution stack, but also the right set of foundation models and customized tooling that eases the pain of GenAI adoption for businesses of all sizes.

Most of today’s generative AI efforts take place in the cloud. This only makes sense, given the early stage of experimentation for many GenAI projects, with the scarcity and expense of GPUs and accelerators required for training and inference. As generative AI matures, many of these workloads will naturally come into play in time. This is the now-common application lifecycle of the modern cloud era. Dell is also ready here.

Dell’s collaboration with Meta and Hugging Face, coupled with its recent organizational changes to support enterprise AI, tells us that Dell is serious about helping its customers adopt generative AI quickly and painlessly . Whatever Dell is doing around GenAI will immediately benefit Dell customers, and anything that makes life simpler for the IT practitioner is a good thing.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.