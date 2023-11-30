Dell misses quarterly revenue estimates due to slow recovery in PC market

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Dell Technologies Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue due to a slower-than-expected recovery in the hardware and software markets.

Vendors in the market have seen a slowdown in demand after a surge in sales of electronic devices during the Covid lockdown due to increased work-from-home measures.

Research firm Gartner said last month that Dell reported its sixth consecutive decline in personal computer (PC) shipments from July to September due to weak spending by its core enterprise customer base due to the sluggish economy, but expected demand to pick up over the holidays. Is. quarter.

The company’s Customer Solutions group, which includes its consumer and enterprise PC businesses, reported revenue of $12.28 billion for the third quarter, down about 11% from a year earlier.

Dell Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clark said the company’s server and networking business revenue increased 9% sequentially, driven by customer interest in generative artificial intelligence.

However, server makers are struggling with supply constraints for AI chips made by Nvidia, which are used to run the large language models that power apps like ChatGPT.

Dell’s results mirror PC market trends as rival HP Inc reported first-quarter profit lower than Wall Street expected due to a slower-than-expected PC market recovery and weak demand in China’s consumer and commercial platforms.

Dell’s third-quarter revenue came in at $22.25 billion, below estimates of $23 billion, according to LSEG data.

Positive results posted by major PC chip makers like Intel and AMD indicated that the market recovery is gaining momentum ahead of the much-awaited holiday season.

According to research firm Canalys, vendors in the PC market are expected to rely on demand for an AI boost as it plans to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled PCs from 2025 onwards, accounting for 10% of all PCs shipped in 2027. About 60% are accounted for by such devices. , (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: finance.yahoo.com