Dell disappointed with third quarter revenue as the PC market slowly gets back on its feet

On Thursday, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) reported its third-quarter results, in which revenue fell short of estimates and earnings compared to the previous quarter as the hardware and software market recovered at a slower pace than anticipated after its post-COVID crash. Have been. The market was more hopeful after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) offered a ray of hope that the recovery could accelerate just before the holidays. Its results mirror PC market trends as its rival HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit due to a slow recovery in the PC market and weak demand in China. Dell shares were down 4% after the bell, according to the report.

Highlights of the third quarter

Revenue For the quarter ended November 3, Dell reported flat revenue sequentially, falling 12% year-over-year to $22.25 billion, with earnings of $1.01 billion. Operating income was approximately $1.5 million while non-GAAP operating income was $2 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, with a profit of $1.36 per share.

Dell’s Customer Solutions group, which is home to its consumer and enterprise PC business, reported revenue fell 11% year-over-year to $12.28 billion. However, the Server and Networking business posted revenue growth of 9% sequentially due to the growing interest in GenAI.

The PC market is improving, but slowly…

Last month, research firm Gartner reported that Dell reported six consecutive declines in PC shipments from July to September due to weak spending by its essential enterprise customer base, which resulted from the sluggish economy. According to the research firm, global third-quarter PC shipments declined 9%, with Dell falling third behind Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY) and HP, but ahead of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Another research firm, Canalys, provided an optimistic outlook for the PC market to flourish due to the boost in AI. Canalys expects the adoption of AI-powered PCs to accelerate from 2025 onwards and that these revolutionary devices will make up approximately 60% of all PCs shipped by 2027. Over the next two weeks, AMD and Intel will unveil their new AI offerings and developments that are at risk. Take a tour of AI chip powerhouse, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Although Nvidia drove the generic AI revolution with its Power chips, this market is still in its infancy and AMD and Intel are working hard to catch up. Although Nvidia posted a stellar quarter, even the AI ​​chip leader was cautious on its sales guidance, missing the lofty figures being whispered across Wall Street. With the counterattack of AMD and Intel, Nvidia may also fail. While it’s certain that AI will shape the next PC era, only time will tell what it will look like and whether the hype is justified.

