Dell Apex Cloud NAND Research

Stay away from Dale’s path; The company moves forward quickly and with purpose. Since its founding 35 years ago, Dell Technologies has demonstrated time and again that when it decides something is important, it will move mountains to make it a reality. Such is the case with Dell Apex multi-cloud offerings.

Earlier this year, Dell announced the expansion of its APEX as a Service offering that turned APEX into the centerpiece of Dell’s multi-cloud strategy. In the months since the announcement, we’ve seen Dell move at a rapid pace. In the past two months, Dell introduced APEX for Microsoft Azure and APEX Block Storage for Azure.

Today, Dell continues its efforts in multi-cloud with the general availability of its Dell Apex Cloud platform for Red Hat OpenShift.

Dell Apex Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift

Dell combines its industry-leading infrastructure products with Red Hat OpenShift to provide the first fully integrated application delivery platform purpose-built for Red Hat OpenShift. The new platform is designed to transform how organizations deploy, manage, and run virtual machines as well as on-premises containers.

If you’re not familiar with Red Hat OpenShift, it’s the leading platform for managing cloud-native workloads across cloud boundaries. Red Hat’s Kubernetes-based open-source container platform allows developers to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of applications.

OpenShift also provides a set of developer and operational tools, enabling a consistent environment across on-premises and cloud infrastructure, thus supporting a streamlined and simplified DevOps process.

The new Dell Apex Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift emphasizes simplification of managing multi-cloud environments. It is designed to enable more seamless movement of applications and datasets across different cloud environments without compromising security, performance or reliability. This is important for organizations operating in diverse and complex IT landscapes.

Combining high-performance infrastructure based on Dell PowerEdge servers with OpenShift’s modern container orchestration, the new solution accelerates application delivery, enabling organizations to realize faster time-to-market and competitive advantage . The solution allows IT administrators to optimize workload placement to meet stringent enterprise SLAs for performance, scalability and resiliency across a wide range of workloads.

Design validated by Dell for OpenShift AI

Dell also unveiled its new Dell Validated Design for Red Hat OpenShift AI on the Apex Cloud Platform. The new design allows organizations to deploy digital assistants in secure on-premises environments using Large Language Models (LLM) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks. The offering provides data scientists with the agility, flexibility, portability, and scalability to build and deploy AI-enabled applications.

The new validated design reflects an integrated multi-cloud solution that enables RAGs to be used securely on premises with an organization’s own data. It is designed to provide a structured approach to managing data across multiple cloud environments.

With a sophisticated approach towards AI differentiation, the design reflects the broader trend of organizations adopting an AI-powered future to create greater value for customers, employees and shareholders. It acknowledges the immense potential of AI while addressing the complexities associated with deploying AI applications.

The platform has been jointly validated by Red Hat and Dell, ensuring that it meets the standards and requirements of both organizations for deploying Red Hat OpenShift, ensuring a level of reliability and effectiveness .

The design is part of Dell’s broader initiative to support AI-enabled applications and provide the infrastructure and guidance needed for organizations to realize the full potential of AI applications for their business.

analyst opinion

Dell Apex Cloud Platform with Red Hat OpenShift represents a milestone in IT modernization, consistent with the ongoing trend of rapid adoption of cloud-native strategies within enterprise IT. It is also an important acknowledgment of the growing synergy between Dell and Red Hat.

Dell provides a structured and streamlined path to help enterprises navigate their cloud-native application delivery and AI adoption journey. This is in line with the industry’s trend toward containerization, which is integral to modern application development and deployment.

The new Apex OpenShift platform is an important step toward equipping enterprises with the tools and services they need to tackle modern IT challenges, accelerate digital and data transformation, and harness the power of AI. These are critical for enterprises to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape.

I like where Dell is going with the Apex. Addressing enterprise IT needs requires Dell to look beyond its traditional on-premises server and storage offerings to provide solutions that span cloud boundaries. The new OpenShift integration does just that.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research An industry analyst firm that engages or has engaged in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.