Many delivery services like Ocado may face disruptions as the Christmas rush increases.

As Christmas approaches, delivery services covering groceries and other items are beginning to feel the pressure.

Some people have made plans to deal with seasonal congestion by learning from past experiences. However, others are facing criticism for not being adequately prepared to address anticipated issues.

It seems that Amazon is one of those services that was planned in advance, with the tech giant announcing that it will be hiring 15,000 new seasonal workers in the UK for the year-end holidays.

The company has also announced it will increase its frontline operations base pay to between £11.80 (€13.75) and £12.50 an hour, depending on where staff are posted. This includes storage, picking, packing and shipping operations.

However, this still cannot do anything to appease unions such as the General, Municipal, Boilermakers and Allied Trade Union (GMBATU), commonly known as GMB.

This is due to increasing allegations in recent months that Amazon employs a raft of unsafe working conditions, increased workplace surveillance and unfair disciplinary measures, particularly for warehouse workers.

The allegations have already led to worker walkouts and industrial action in January, which could potentially be repeated during the holiday rush if pressure on seasonal workers also increases.

Other online and grocery retailers, such as Ocado, have already come under criticism for not having enough Christmas delivery slots or providing customers with enough notice before slots open up.

Due to lack of notice the slots were booked within minutes of opening, leaving most buyers disappointed and turning to other competitors.

Like most other retailers, Ocado started releasing their Christmas slots at the end of September. It originally announced that it would stagger the release of slots, giving as many consumers as possible the chance to book. Customers with its SmartPass membership usually get priority, with several different weekly, monthly and anytime delivery slots.

However, this year, many SmartPass consumers have already complained that they did not receive an email or text alerting them that slots were open and available, causing them to miss out.

Of the few lucky ones who got slots, many were disappointed to find that Ocado was missing some key Christmas items, with no slots available after December 21st. This has scuppered many shoppers’ plans to get Christmas lunches and dinners from Ocado and will mean the retailer will miss out on some key holiday revenue.

bring reinforcements

Other delivery services appear to be much better prepared this Christmas.

In late September, UPS had already announced that it would be hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers to deal with increased demand this holiday season.

This is in line with last year’s figures and is expected as the company generates most of its revenue from the last quarter of the year.

UPS has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and has lost large numbers of its customers to rival services like FedEx.

In an attempt to change things this year, the company has announced that it will not be charging delivery surcharges this Christmas. It also offers flexible pick-up and delivery timings, among other features.

Other companies in the sector are also going the same way: the UK’s Royal Mail has revealed that it will hire around 16,000 seasonal workers across 38 mail centers with “competitive pay rates and opportunities for long-term work”.

The company seems keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s disaster, when it lost almost £200 million over the Christmas period due to strike action by the Communication Workers Union, mainly over working conditions and pay. There was a loss of Rs.

By the way, Royal Mail has already prepared this year by hiring a fleet of additional trucks and vans. Not only this, it has issued the latest notice to customers that they can book second class and special delivery slots to deliver parcels on or before Christmas.

However, the company has not been immune to criticism: many angry customers have accused it of prioritizing parcels over letters.

Meanwhile, John Lewis Partnership has announced it will hire more than 10,000 seasonal workers across subsidiaries John Lewis and Waitrose. The measure will include more than 2,900 roles in merchandising and sales across 34 John Lewis stores and around 2,800 roles across 329 Waitrose stores.

John Lewis customers have been able to access Christmas stock online as early as August 31, with store stock becoming available on September 27, making it one of the earliest among UK retailers.

However, some John Lewis cardholders have complained that despite strong credit histories, the retailer halved their credit limits without warning just before Christmas. Customers were informed about this change over email. This sudden move is linked to Newday taking over the John Lewis Partnership Card from HSBC and implementing new standards.

