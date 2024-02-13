Delivery riders plan strike on Valentine’s Day – BBC News

12 February 2024

Image source, Getty Images

Takeaway delivery drivers are planning to strike on Valentine’s Day to demand better pay and better working conditions.

The action, affecting four food apps including Deliveroo and Uber Eats, is believed to involve more than 3,000 drivers and riders between 17:00 and 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.

One cyclist who took part told the BBC that their pay was “absolutely ridiculous”.

Deliveroo said its riders “always earn at least the national living wage”.

The action, organized by a grassroots group of couriers, many of whom are Brazilian, aims to highlight the poor pay and working conditions many riders face when delivering food and groceries in cities across the UK , to draw attention to this.

“Rather than continuing to work constantly for inadequate pay, it is necessary to sacrifice a few hours for your rights,” Group Delivery Jobs UK said on its Instagram page.

“Our request is simple: we want fair compensation for our work. We are tired of being exploited and risking our lives every day… It’s time for our voices to be heard.”

In addition to Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Just Eat and Stuart.com will also be affected, with couriers who typically compete among multiple apps for the delivery scheme refusing to take orders.

This action will extend beyond the UK.

Drivers for Uber, Lyft and food delivery companies in the US are also scheduled to walk off the job for two hours on Wednesday, according to Justice for App Workers, which says it represents more than 130,000 app drivers.

Organizers said members will not be given any rides to and from airports in 10 major cities, including Chicago and Miami.

Delivery Jobs UK claimed its delivery riders were paying “ridiculous prices” of £2.80 to £3.15 for deliveries, braving “cold, rain and ridiculous distances”.

A spokesperson for the group told the BBC that the striking Deliveroo riders wanted a rise of at least £5. Other companies use different pricing structures.

“They [Deliveroo] Has reduced its fees. There is no incentive now. On a Friday night you could make £100 in 4-5 hours, now that’s gone,” the spokesperson said.

He also claimed that couriers face “a lot of violence on the streets”, especially in the evening.

Joe, a courier in London since 2018 who plans to strike on Wednesday, said the work was “incredibly isolating” and that it attracted many migrant workers who were unable to challenge conditions and Were “forced into it”.

“The circumstances are shocking,” he told the BBC. “The pricing of the fees is aggressive. It’s hard to overstate how sophisticated these algorithms have become. The fees are absolutely ridiculous.”

Calum Kent, who has written about the gig economy and is a lecturer at the University of Essex, said the change in fees meant couriers had seen a 40% fall in pay in real terms since 2018.

He said, “With a minimum charge of £2.80, most people can only make three orders an hour, and then they have to cut their costs. Some people are earning £7 an hour, which is barely livable in London.” Is.”

While delivery drivers are not formally unionized, GMB has an agreement with Deliveroo which, the union said, is the first of its kind in the food delivery sector.

This includes access to education courses and payment thresholds for fees, which are negotiated each April.

In a statement, Deliveroo said it offered its riders self-employment, flexible work along with security.

“Riders always earn at least the National Living Wage plus vehicle costs for as long as they are working with us, although the vast majority earn much more than this,” it says.

“Riders are automatically insured for free, covered if they get injured or injured in an accident while working and they get income protection if they are unwell and can’t work. is obtained.”

Uber Eats told the BBC it has offered couriers a “flexible way” to earn by using the app “when and where they want”.

“We know the majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app, and we regularly engage with couriers to see how we can improve their experience.”

Just Eat said it “offers highly competitive base rates to self-employed couriers and also offers regular incentives to help them maximize their earnings”.

“We continue to regularly review our pay structure and welcome any feedback from couriers,” the company said.

Stuart.com said it is also “committed to providing competitive earning opportunities for courier partners”.

Source: www.bbc.com