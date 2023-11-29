Deliveroo expands into DIY, electrical goods and homeware

Deliveroo partners with Screwfix to let shoppers get DIY delivery

Boots festive essence deals are also newly available via Deliveroo Shopping

Deliveroo is expanding reach as consumers slow to spend on takeaway food

Deliveroo users will soon be able to have DIY, electrical and homeware items delivered to their doors, as the group expands its reach beyond food delivery.

The food delivery group has already partnered with Screwfix, giving shoppers access to 500 of the DIY retailer’s products with the option of getting them delivered to their door faster than a chisel or screwdriver.

Deliveroo’s ‘Shopping’ section also extends the range of products offered on its platform by supermarkets such as Waitrose, Co-op and Morrisons.

Rapid: Deliveroo shoppers can get DIY, electrical and homeware items delivered to their door

Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: ‘Another driver of growth will be the expansion of our platform to include retail sectors such as DIY, homeware and electrical goods.

‘This enhancement to our offering will leverage our existing capabilities to bring neighborhoods to consumers’ doorsteps.’

Persistent high inflation has led many consumers to cut back on nonessential purchases such as takeaways over the past year, prompting companies like Deliveroo to rapidly expand their reach into other areas.

Deliveroo, which is holding a capital markets event today, said it would continue to ‘dramatically expand’ the range of retailers and products offered through its platform in the coming months.

This will enhance offerings across the most popular ranges, with pet care and toys expected to perform well.

Ahead of Christmas, Deliveroo is also launching a new tool which will enable shoppers to view festive gift deals available on a number of big name brands such as Boots.

On its collaboration with Screwfix, Deliveroo said: ‘Screwfix is ​​the leading retailer of business equipment and hardware products in the UK, with stores within 20 minutes of 95 per cent of the UK population.

Partnership: 500 Screwfix products now available through Deliveroo Shopping

‘With home improvement being a key category for Deliveroo, Screwfix will soon join the platform with an initial range of 500 products to help provide quick solutions to plumbing, electrical, decorating and other home problems.’

Deliveroo said it has seen a surge in searches for non-food products on its platform in the past year.

It says there have been 71,000 monthly searches for pet products, 320,000 monthly searches for beauty and personal care and searches for home goods have increased by 76 per cent in the last 12 months.

It also claims to have sold £40,000 worth of Apple AirPods between July and September.

Eric French, Deliveroo’s chief operating officer, said: ‘Deliveroo is now meeting a wide range of consumer needs and opportunities.

‘Just as Deliveroo changed the way people eat, we’re set to do the same for the way people shop, bringing local neighborhoods to people’s doorsteps.’

Investors at Deliveroo’s capital markets event today will be carefully examining Xu’s plans to expand the firm’s reach beyond takeaway food delivery.

The group saw its share price fall 60 percent last year, following an £8 billion listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.

In October, Deliveroo, which competes against companies like Just Eat and Uber, maintained its full-year financial guidance, reporting a 5 percent increase in third-quarter gross transaction value.

The group, which has about 183,000 restaurants and 20,000 grocery sites on its platform, said orders declined 1 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 6 percent decline in orders in the first half.

Deliveroo shares rose 1.31 per cent, or 1.90p, to 147.20p on Wednesday afternoon, having risen more than 70 per cent in the past year.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk