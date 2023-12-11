Deflation worsened in China in November as CPI hit a 3-year low; Stocks Fall by Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com– China’s deflationary trend worsened in November, data over the weekend showed, with consumer prices falling at the fastest pace in three years, while producer prices remained in contraction for the fourteenth consecutive month.

The reading raised concerns over the Chinese economy, causing China’s blue chip index to fall more than 1% to a near five-year low. The Hong Kong and Hong Kong indexes fell 1% and 2%, respectively, due to weakness in mainland shares.

It declined 0.3% despite a strong daily midpoint correction.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed China’s GDP contracted 0.5% month-on-month in November. The reading was weaker than expected, a 0.1% decline, and worse than the 0.1% contraction seen in October.

Year-to-date, it fell 0.5%, missing expectations for a 0.1% decline and deepening the 0.2% decline in the past month. The reading was also the weakest since September 2020.

The data showed a slight increase in consumer spending as business activity remained weak and consumers further cut discretionary spending due to rising economic risks.

The decline also came despite continued liquidity injections by the government, and signaled that Beijing needs to do more to boost economic activity.

Inflation fell 3% year-on-year in November due to weak business activity, worse than expected after a 2.8% decline and the previous month’s 2.6% decline. PPI inflation also remained in contraction for the fourteenth consecutive month.

Chinese businesses continued to face pressure from weak overseas demand, with a modest increase in local orders doing little to offset the overall decline.

This reading contradicts a recent statement by People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng, who said inflation is expected to “move upward.”

China’s economy has faced continued headwinds this year, as a property market slowdown and deteriorating export demand have prevented a post-Covid economic recovery from materializing.

Moody’s last week warned of a possible downgrade of China’s credit rating, and changed its outlook for the country to negative due to persistent economic risks.

While Chinese officials have made frequent promises of more stimulus support for the economy, a large portion of this support has consisted of liquidity injections by the PBOC.

Investors have called on Beijing to take more targeted, fiscal measures to support the economy. The government is working on issuing bonds worth 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) to increase spending on infrastructure.

Upgrade your investments with our groundbreaking, AI-powered InvestingPro+ stock selection. Use coupon INVSPRO2024 to avail limited time discount on our Pro and Pro+ subscription plans. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to use the discount code when you check out!

Source: www.investing.com