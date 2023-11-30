DeFi yield platform Coinchange raises $10 million in funding

Published 1 minute ago

Decentralized finance platform Coinchange raises $10 million in funding

Firms G1.VC, Spirit Blockchain, Good News Ventures, K2.CA and Atoia Ventures led the round, which saw additional participation from MintFox.

Coinchange lets its business users trade and use digital asset yields as a service through its Earn API, a risk-managed platform for stable returns that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and all major stablecoins. Supports.

The company said in a statement that the company will use this funding to expand its operations and services as well as to add new customers.

Maxim Galash, CEO of Coinchange, said, “As part of our expansion plans with this funding, we will continue to improve our products and expand our reach to provide the simplest and most secure way to earn passive income on crypto holdings.” Will expand customers.” “Our goal is to empower fintechs and exchanges to use the Earn API to unlock yield-earning accounts for millions of users around the world.”

Along with DeFi yield services, Coinchange manages compliance brokerage services in the US and Europe, the firm said.

