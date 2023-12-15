DeFi Researcher Questions Appeal of Injective Protocol: Is INJ Overvalued?

Thor Hartvigsen, a data-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher inquiry The appeal of Injective Protocol, a layer-1 platform whose creators say it is designed explicitly to power finance.

As of December 2023, INJ, the native currency of Injective Protocol, is one of the top performing coins, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Are injective protocols undervalued based on on-chain metrics?

Taking to X on December 14, Hartvigsen highlighted the platform’s relatively low total value locked (TVL) of $11 million and the limited number of protocols launched on the platform, which is currently seven.

Based on the researcher’s analysis, the largest Dapp on Layer-1, Helix Protocol, a decentralized exchange (DEX), only manages a daily trading volume of about $7.4 million.

Hartvigsen says this is significantly lower than other perpetual futures protocols, including Perpetual Protocol. Analysts say these competitors are valued at around $200 and $300 million on a fully diluted valuation (FDV) basis.

As of now, looking at the data, there are only seven active protocols on Injective, with Helix managing over 60% of the ecosystem’s TVL, solidifying its dominance.

If on-chain activity and the number of active protocols add up further, Hartvigsen wants answers to indisputably justify Injective Protocol’s $3.2 billion valuation.

The researcher compares Injective to other blockchains including Ethereum and Solana. These platforms command relatively high trading volumes and on-chain activity.

To clarify, Hartvigsen cites DeFillama data, which shows that the volume injected ranges from $5 to $7 million per day over seven DApps.

On the other hand, Solana, a layer-1 competitor, currently processes between $500 and $700 million. Meanwhile, the injective protocol cannot match Ethereum, which processes more than $1 billion in trading volume.

INJ up 395%, will investor optimism keep prices rising?

In response to Hartvigsen’s analysis, Yigit, a user claiming to be a legal consultant, wrote: defended Injection protocol. The user emphasized that TVL, as cited by the researcher, cannot be the sole determinant to measure the potential of a project.

Yigit said the potential of the injective protocol lies in the expected number of upcoming apps. Notably, the legal counsel says that optimism also stems from the origin of the injective protocol in Cosmos. In the Cosmos ecosystem, staking catalyzes participation as users seek to receive airdrops.

Still, whether the researcher’s assessment is valid depends on the timing. As of now, looking at the INJ price action in the daily chart, the coin is charting higher, registering new all-time highs.

For example, INJ is up 395% since mid-October 2023, gaining momentum as the broader crypto market recovers. At this valuation, CoinMarketCap data shows that the project has a market capitalization of more than $2.7 billion.

