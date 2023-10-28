DeFi oversight: ConsenSys advocates nuanced approach after IOSCO report

As different jurisdictions prepare for regulations on the digital asset sector, DeFi remains an intriguing topic.

The International Organization for Securities Commission (IOSCO) recently weighed in on the matter and recommended that governments should clearly identify the “responsible person” behind decentralized finance applications and subject them to the same regulatory standards as traditional financial market participants. Should be subjected to inspection.

Consensys – a leading blockchain software company – has encouraged the global standards setter to clarify that there can be no “responsible person” in some DeFi arrangements.

Consent falls on the “responsible person”

In a recent blog post, ConsenSys argued that the IOSCO recommendation assumes that, in any DeFi arrangement or activity, it is always possible to identify a responsible person who may be subject to regulatory obligations. This implies that decentralized systems either do not exist or should not exist.

This perception of online innovation being limited to centralized models is worrying, according to ConsenSys, who then called on IOSCO to acknowledge that some DeFi setups lack a “responsible person,” as required by the EU MiCA regulation. Completely decentralized” setup.

ConsenSys acknowledged that the line between centralized and decentralized finance is more of a spectrum than a strict boundary, but said the IOSCO recommendation oversimplifies the distinction.

Thus, adopting a binary approach to identifying responsible individuals encourages regulators to find such a party “at any cost.” ConsenSys advocated the need for a nuanced approach in determining responsible individuals in DeFi. The firm said regulatory obligations should be commensurate with the level of control, primarily targeting the centralized end of the spectrum.

According to ConsenSys, various technical factors, such as governance, administrative controls, oracle data, code availability, blockchain decentralization, and user interface diversity, should also be evaluated when assessing decentralization, and regulators should avoid imposing excessive obligations and Instead, this should be considered. A wide range of decentralization factors to guide their decisions.

Narrowing the definition of “responsible person”

The definition of “responsible person” should be narrow, as applying a traditional regulatory model is not compatible with DeFi. The broad definition risks delegating responsibilities to individuals who cannot influence regulatory changes, creating legal uncertainty and discouraging innovation. ConsenSys advises against rigidly identifying responsible individuals, as this may hinder progress toward decentralization.

Instead, the company proposes exploring alternative methods, such as encouraging voluntary compliance, that promote decentralization and reduce arbitrage risks while allowing DeFi participants to contribute on a global scale.

source: cryptopotato.com