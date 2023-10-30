DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

The total value of all assets locked on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has reached a three-month high of $42 billion after being at its lowest point since February 2021 just two weeks ago, according to DefiLlama data.

The resurgence of the DeFi market is based on two factors: rising asset prices and fresh inflows from participants aiming to generate yield through staking and lending.

Over the past two weeks, Ether (ETH), the asset that underpins the majority of the DeFi market, has risen from $1,590 to $1,810, while Lido (LDO) and Aave (AAVE) have recorded increases of 25% and 34%. Is of. upward respectively.

As asset prices surged, transaction volume in DeFi protocols reached its highest point since March, recording $4.4 billion on October 24, according to DefiLlama.

Solana’s most widespread lending protocol, Marinade, experienced a 120% surge in total value locked (TVL) this month following the release of its native staking product, yielding an 8.15% APY to complement the 7.7% rate on liquid staking. Provides. Marinade’s rival protocol, Zito, has grown 190% in TVL over the same period to $168 million.

Meanwhile, on Ethereum, the volume of capital on Enzyme Finance, Spark and Stellar has increased between 37% and 55%, far exceeding the increase in asset prices to reflect fresh inflows.

Recently released layer one blockchains Sui and Aptos have also experienced positive growth this month, with TVL on Sui jumping from $34 million to $75 million. Aptos has been boosted by increased activity on lending platform Thala, with its overall TVL reaching the $75 million mark this month.

Despite a fruitful month, risks remain in the DeFi sector, as even the slightest drop in the price of ETH will trigger notable on-chain liquidations. Currently, there is a $76.2 million position on Aave that will be liquidated if ETH crosses $1,777, and over $100 million that will be liquidated if the price drops 20%.

