Defensive Moves: XRP Bulls Strongly Protect $0.66 Ahead of Ripple Swell 2023

XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple, has been making headlines in recent trading sessions as it battles the challenges of a key support level and an overbought zone.

Despite its struggles, XRP has managed to hold its position above the $0.66 support level, showing its resilience in the face of market pressures.

Overbought territory refers to a situation where the price of an asset increases to such an extent that it is considered overvalued in the short term. This often leads to a correction or decline in price as traders take profits or sell their positions.

In the case of XRP, it has entered this overbought zone, which is usually indicated by technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rising above 70. While this may seem like a warning sign, it does not necessarily mean XRP is doomed. Ready to sell.

Challenges amid breakout attempts

Recent attempts by XRP to surpass the important level of $0.66 have faced resistance, leading to a retracement. This reflects the challenges facing the broader cryptocurrency market, where price surges are often followed by corrections.

However, due to buying pressure from retail traders, XRP managed to break the $0.60 barrier last week.

Upcoming community event of cryptocurrency, wave swellingThe event, taking place on November 8 and 9 following DC Fintech Week, has generated a lot of speculation and excitement.

Many are wondering whether Ripple will make important announcements such as an initial public offering or strategic partnerships during the event. The anticipation surrounding this event has had a positive impact on XRP’s valuation, seeing its market cap increase by 14%.

XRP status analysis

As reported by CoinGecko, the current price of XRP is $0.676542, down 2.3% over the past 24 hours, but with a notable seven-day rally of 15%. This upward momentum is a sign of optimism regarding the future prospects of Ripple and XRP.

XRP price action in the last week. Source: Coingeco

The Ripple Swell event is expected to address important industry topics, highlight new partnerships and company milestones. Its timing, coinciding with the conclusion of DC Fintech Week, ensures that Ripple’s updates will reach an audience deeply engaged in fintech discussions.

Additionally, Ripple’s recent legal battle and the subsequent rise in XRP’s value adds a positive story to Ripple’s presentations at the Swell event.

XRP market cap currently stands at $36.4 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

caution sign

Despite the overbought condition indicated by the RSI, XRP’s reluctance to drop below the 70 level should be viewed as a warning signal rather than a reason to sell. This indicates that the payment token still has bullish potential.

If sidelined investors enter the market, the price of XRP could continue to rise, potentially pushing it above the $0.69 resistance.

XRP remains in a precarious position in overbought territory, but the crypto community’s optimism and the upcoming Ripple Swell event contribute to a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency’s future.

