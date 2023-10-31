Defense relies on Sam Bankman-Fried criminal trial

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

NEW YORK — In his final hours of testifying in his own criminal fraud trial Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried faced questioning from the prosecution. Straightforward Defense: He may have been very aloof as a boss, but he wasn’t a cheater.

The former crypto mogul fulfilled his risky bet by testifying in his own defense, insisting that he did not know about the alleged fraud at the core of the government’s case against him until last fall, right before his business empire collapsed. two months ago.

In his own retelling, he only learned that his hedge fund, Alameda Research, had siphoned off $8 billion in customer deposits from its crypto trading platform, FTX, by listening in on conversations among its employees in September 2022. He said that when he confronted him, he told him to stop asking questions and that he was busy.

Speaking at the end of two days of questioning from federal prosecutor Daniels, Bankman-Fried said, “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong or for better or worse, I’m not particularly trying to place blame for it. Was.” Sassoon.

Bankman-Fried’s version of events was a far cry from the story her three former top deputies told in the early weeks of the trial. In testimony provided under cooperation agreements with prosecutors, he said he committed financial crimes at their direction.

Bankman-Fried said Tuesday that she did not try to hold any Alameda employees accountable after learning that they embezzled billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits. When Sassoon was asked if he had fired anyone from the trading firm whom he considered responsible, he said, “No.”

Under criticism from the prosecution, Sam Bankman-Freed’s words come back to bite

Sassoon also criticized Bankman-Fried over his relations with Bahamian government officials, whom he described as “manipulative”, showing private messages to the jury where Bankman-Fried said he told the Bahamian Prime Minister about FTX’s courtside Miami Heat tickets. Allowed to use.

Bankman-Fried joked in a groupchat with her colleagues that one of her top lieutenants, Ryan Salame, was effectively a member of the Bahamian government.

The questioning followed a difficult Monday for Bankman-Fried, during which she struggled during a four-hour interrogation by Sassoon. On Tuesday he continued to deflect questions about his conduct and explain away inconsistencies between public and private comments, insisting he could not remember key details.

But Sassoon continues to mine prosecutors’ records to extract some damaging confessions. This included evidence that the former crypto mogul had developed a polite, do-gooder personality that obscured an appetite for luxury and disdain for colleagues, followers and policymakers.

Sassoon noted Monday that Bankman-Fried spent about $15 million on private jet travel, and that she admitted to authorizing private planes to fly Amazon packages to FTX’s offices in the Bahamas. Another revelation: private messages in which Bankman-Fried dismissed government regulators with profanity and disparaged a subset of her followers as “dumb motherf—-s,” even He publicly betrayed their trust.

Under her questioning, Bankman-Fried admitted On Tuesday that his hedge fund, Alameda Research, enjoyed special trading privileges on FTX – despite his repeated public assurances this did not happen – including a $65 billion credit line and exemption from auto-liquidation rules imposed on other clients. Is included. And he acknowledged that he often risked the health of his businesses to maximize potential profits – an underlying theme of his testimony and the trial at large.

Federal prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of committing one of the largest financial frauds in history by stealing more than $10 billion in FTX client funds to pay for risky venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and dark-money political contributions. Is accused of. He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. If convicted, he faces decades in prison.

In a rebuttal testimony led by her lawyer after cross-examination, Bankman-Fried tried to present a more benign picture of her behavior. He said the Alameda account only maxed out its credit line by $2 billion, and he justified the private-jet travel as a reasonable business expense, saying commercial flights to and from the Bahamas were often delayed.

He even mocked the photo Sassoon showed the jury of sleeping on a private jet, calling it “very attractive”.

It’s unclear whether Bankman-Fried’s own version of the events that led to FTX’s bankruptcy resonated with jurors. During Monday’s cross-examination, one juror’s eyebrows raised when Bankman-Fried stammered out a statement that contradicted an answer she had given minutes earlier. During Sassoon’s presentation of evidence, jurors appeared more engaged than in the past few weeks, as had been the case during most balance sheet showings, and were quickly jotting down their notes to follow the exchanges. Were.

After the defense’s rebuttal, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sent the jury home. Kaplan and lawyers will spend the rest of Tuesday discussing instructions read to jurors before they begin deliberations, which could begin Thursday after both the government and defense make closing arguments. Kaplan said it’s possible testing could continue into early next week.

Neumayer reported from Washington.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com