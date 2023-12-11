JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Defense Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has taken a strong lead in polls ahead of February’s election, with a series of recent surveys showing that the former general now has There is a lead of more than 20 points.

The latest poll released on Monday by Kompas showed that Prabowo and his running mate, President Joko Widodo’s 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming, received 39.3% of the vote.

The survey placed former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as his nearest rival with 16.7%, followed by Ganjar Pranowo with 15.3%.

This is the first time that a survey has shown Anis overtaking Ganjar, and reflects the rising trajectory indicated by other recent surveys.

Two polls released over the weekend by separate pollsters, Indicator Politik and Lembaga Surwei Indonesia, also showed Prabowo in the lead, with 45.8% and 45.6% of the vote respectively.

Prabowo scores more than 20 percentage points above his nearest rivals in both surveys.

The results come just weeks after the election campaign officially began and the first presidential debate focused on rule of law, democracy and human rights took place on Tuesday.

A ruling by the country’s constitutional court this October paved the way for the president’s eldest son to run for office, sparking widespread outrage about the deepening of dynasty and patronage politics in the world’s third-largest democracy.

But polls show the criticism has not dented the popularity of Prabowo, who is carving out a new image as a lovable and cat-loving uncle with a penchant for spontaneous Javanese dancing, clips of which have gone viral on TikTok. Have gone.

Prabowo is accused of involvement in human rights abuses in East Timor and the kidnapping of 13 student activists in 1998. He has denied all those claims.

Indonesia’s presidential election is to be held on February 14, 2024. If no candidate wins a majority, voting will take place in a second round in June. (Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

