By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Ju-min Park

TOKYO/SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The defense chiefs of South Korea, Japan and the United States have agreed to begin real-time data sharing on North Korean missiles in December as planned, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday. Said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik in Seoul on Sunday, with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara joining the meeting online.

The ministers discussed strengthening their three-way cooperation in the face of the “severe security environment,” Kihara told reporters. He said that this is the first time for the three ministers to organize such a meeting.

“We have confirmed that we are continuously making adjustments, bringing the process to the final stage,” Kihara said.

U.S. President Joe Biden agreed with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an Aug. 18 summit that the three countries will share real-time North Korea missile warning data by the end of the year.

The ministers also condemned the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a violation of UN resolutions, and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Separately, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q., the South Korean military said. Brown held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Sunday.

In his first visit to South Korea since taking office in October, the top US general discussed North Korea’s “continued provocations”, including missile launches, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to South Korea’s defense. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Seoul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

