Defenders say claim that Speaker Johnson lives paycheck to paycheck makes him credible

Some Americans rallied behind House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday after a report exposed flaws in his personal finances and shed harsh light on the possibility that he lives paycheck to paycheck.

The Daily Beast published a report titled, “Does new House Speaker Mike Johnson have a bank account?” Which included a subtitle stating that he “has never listed a bank account on his financial disclosures. In fact, on his latest disclosure he doesn’t list a single asset.”

“In the seven years since, Johnson has never reported any checking or savings accounts in his own name, nor in the names of his wife or any of his children, the disclosures show. In fact, there appears to be no It turns out he has money hidden away “No investments, his latest filings — covering 2022 — show any assets,” wrote Roger Sollenberger, senior political reporter for the Daily Beast.

Sollenberger added, “Of course, it’s unlikely that Johnson actually doesn’t have a bank account.” “It is more likely that Johnson lives paycheck-to-paycheck – so much so that there is not enough money in his bank account to enforce checking account disclosure rules for members of Congress.”

Americans rallied behind House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday after a report laid bare his personal finances and shed harsh light on the possibility that he is living paycheck to paycheck. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When the article was shared on social media, many American speakers came to Johnson’s defense, with everyone from elected officials to cable news pundits responding.

“The Daily Beast is outraged that @SpeakerJohnson is not rich by being rich, corrupt or corrupt. He does not have shady business deals. He does not trade stocks as a Congressman,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. , Posted on X. “I guess, will you cry more?”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said, “So, to be fair, he’s like a lot of Americans right now while raising a big family? What a monster.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote, “So the Daily Beast wants people to be angry that Speaker Johnson is not corrupt and has not used his office to enrich himself? Like this? These people are out of touch.”

Writer Tim Carney joked, “Who let the poor people in?!?”

Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks after becoming House Speaker in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said there were “some things worth unpacking” in the Daily Beast report.

“(a) Right now two-thirds of Americans (link below) can’t even afford a $400 emergency. (b) Members of Congress owning stocks is something everyone from AOC to Josh Hawley is against for obvious reasons. (c) Johnson is eligible for a congressional pension at age 62, Concha wrote.

“Certainly, we can see Pelosi stock trades outperforming the S&P as a whole while buying and selling companies that benefit from bills passed in the House,” Concha said. “Yeah…it would be much better than being an average person, right?”

Fox Business host Charles Payne believes the investigation into Johnson’s finances is a sign of the crazy times we live in.

Payne wrote, “Crazy times when some see this as a strike against lawmakers who are not actively using insider information to make millions of dollars while serving as ‘public servants.’ ” “Worse than libbing [sic] “Being paid millions in campaign contributions (wink) while holding office upon retirement.”

Townhall columnist Kurt Schleicher said, “I think we need more rich people in Congress. Did I understand you correctly?”

“Imagine if you’d be so angry if ‘public servants’ were millionaires,” posted popular

Many others used the Daily Beast report to take a dig at the situation surrounding President Biden and his son Hunter.

Monica Crowley wrote, “I think @SpeakerJohnson could get rich by selling out America to the Chinese like Biden, right?”

David Harsanyi, senior editor at the Federalist, posted, “Does he have a son who could set up an influencer-trading racket and give them 10 percent back on every transaction? Sounds pretty lucrative.”

Writer Eduardo Neret posted, “In other words, it would have been better if he had become a millionaire like Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden by siphoning off public money.” “Then we will find out that he was corrupt, and more importantly, that he was perfectly suited for the position!”

Mark Hemingway, author of RealClearInvestigation, responded, “They should just have their kids attack foreign governments and pocket 10 percent.”

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Speaker Johnson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

