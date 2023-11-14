‘Deepwashing’ threatens to undermine progress in European climate technology investment. techcrunch

Craig Douglas Contributor

Craig Douglas is a partner at the World Fund and an advisor to the EU Commission on energy policy. The World Fund invests in climate technologies with significant climate performance potential (CPP).

Today, deep tech companies – companies that create cutting-edge, transformative technologies based on scientific breakthroughs and R&D and bring them to market – are finally gaining more attention from the VC community. From synthetic biology to quantum computing and battery recycling technology, the most innovative deep tech companies today are creating solutions that have the potential to transform entire industries and solve critical global challenges.

Thousands of these exciting deep tech startups are based in Europe, and their founders are finally finding capital more readily available on home turf. Despite a decline in broader funding levels, European investment in deep tech remains strong. Dealroom’s most recent European Deep Tech report indicates 60% increase Funding levels over the past 24 months compared to 2020. This surge is also reflected in pending patents and R&D spending on moonshot technologies.

This is what we mean by “deepwashing”: companies touting their product as transformative without meaningful R&D or much evidence of any actual science.

Europe’s climate-focused deep tech companies are an important part of this growing sector, and growing investor interest is a huge positive. However, along with the blow to the zenith of deep tech has been a troubling rise in climate-focused startups that are presenting themselves as more “deep tech” than they actually are. This is what we mean by “deepwashing”: companies touting their product as transformative without meaningful R&D or much evidence of any actual science. This is a problem, because it leads to significant funding being directed toward startups that will never move the dial radically.

In contrast, truly climate intensive technologies are raising funds to enable them to deliver technologies that have the potential to decarbonize the global economy. And they are needed. As a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report noted, almost half of emissions reduction solutions in 2050 will come from technologies that are currently in the demonstration or prototype stage – and bringing these new innovations to bear on There should be major innovation efforts in the decade. Technologies for just-in-time marketing. It’s a mammoth task, but Europe is ready to take it on: in 2022, 42% of all climate tech dollars were raised on the continent, with investment in the region growing 26% faster than in the US.

Founders need to stop deepwashing

As specialist European climate tech investors, we are receiving “deepwashing” pitches from some solar, heat pump and micromobility startups, as well as some food tech companies.

We regularly see teams using a lot of buzzwords about their technology, but when you actually examine their company’s product, there is no fundamental technology innovation. This product is probably a slightly better application of technology that’s already on the market today, or a series of small changes that might look impressive when packaged together, but aren’t actually moving the business dial.

Source: techcrunch.com