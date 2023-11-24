Actor, entrepreneur and investor Deepika Padukone last year launched Skincare 82°E, which she called ‘a self-care brand’ with two products. A year later, the brand has a portfolio of 12 products. The brand was created due to the founders’ realization that the beauty and personal care sector in India has seen huge growth, and there was a clear need gap that could be met with their offering. Along with celebrity influence, the brand also adopted a unique drop strategy, introducing new products every few months.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Padukone says that the journey of the last one year has been very satisfying.

“We started with two products, now we have 12 products in our portfolio. We are also preparing for other categories. We have been working on the brand for the last two years. When we started, of course, we knew there was going to be a lot of work because we were building everything from the ground up. I was prepared for the hard work it took to build a brand. But I think after the launch you will really realize where the journey begins. You know, it’s not like you launch and then it’s over. “This is where the real work begins.”

Padukone and brand co-founder Jigar Shah did not give details about the new categories they are launching but Padukone said the new category will be in the realm of ‘self-care’.

With the launch of this brand, the creators wanted to give the audience a simple and easy self-care routine to follow, that didn’t involve many steps, yet got the job done. “I think we got to a place where skin care was extremely complicated, complicated routines, multiple steps, you know, multiple brands selling you different ideas. And I was actually someone who felt overwhelmed by the amount of information. The products are clearly a reflection of Deepika’s own routine which she has been following for years.

Several reports suggest that India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) market is likely to reach a size of $100 billion by 2025 and brands dealing in both fashion and beauty have the most potential for growth. Even 82°E has followed a D2C approach for the first year, but they are planning to move beyond D2C to grow the brand.

“D2C will not be the sole channel for distribution, it will exist in conjunction with other channels,” says Shah. He feels they are now at a point where they will expand into multiple channels. It was a strategy we adopted from the beginning that for the first year we would be D2C online only, take it to the point where we felt we had enough product assortment and then spend on expansion. And the expansion is not just across all channels, be it offline or marketplace. The expansion extends beyond geography as well.”

When the founders set about creating 82°E, they had a clear idea that it should be rooted in India and have global appeal, but Padukone hinted that it could also mean expanding into global markets. “Well, we are a brand born in India to the world, so take your cue,” she says with a smile.

“We have the ability to ship to approximately 150 countries,” says Shah. And when we say that that’s not the statement I’m making, there are three layers of execution challenges that you have to solve when you want to send out. “The first layer, of course, is logistics. The second layer is customs, and the third layer is the FDA, or specific regulatory type framework for that country. And it varies from country to country, right?”

Watch the full interview here.

Source: www.storyboard18.com