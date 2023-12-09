key insights

Significant control over Deep Yellow by retail investors implies that the general public has greater power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have majority stake in the company with 40% ownership.

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL), you need to look at the structure of its share registry. The group holding the largest share in the company, about 60% to be exact, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

On the other hand, institutions own 26% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often hold stock in larger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a notable percentage of the smaller companies.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of owner in Deep Yellow, starting with the chart below.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about tawny?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

Deep Yellow already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. So it might be worth looking at Deep Yellow’s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Deep Yellow is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Paradise Investment Management Pvt. Ltd. with 8.0% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by the third largest shareholder which owns 5.3%. Additionally, the company’s CEO John Borshoff directly holds 2.0% of the total outstanding shares.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that the 25 top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

tawny internal ownership

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders will probably be interested to know that insiders own shares in Deep Yellow Ltd. Individually, insiders collectively own AU$66m worth of the AU$766m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

general public ownership

The general public – including retail investors – owns 60% of Deep Yellow. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They may also exercise voting power on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

private company ownership

It appears that Private Companies own 5.3% of the Deep Yellow stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a stake in a private company, rather than in their capacity as an individual. Although it is difficult to draw any broad conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to better understand tawny color, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we have identified 6 warning signs for tawny (3 doesn’t sit very well with us) Which you should know about.

