If you’re going to deep fry a turkey this Thanksgiving, make sure you get the proper , [+] Precautions. (Photo: Getty) getty

Well, your house burned down. But, boy, was that fried turkey delicious. Totally worth it, right?

Yep, this isn’t the kind of trade-off you should make this Thanksgiving, no matter how much you might love the super crispy meat that can happen when you deep fry a turkey. . Or no matter how much you don’t like your house. This coming Thursday, it may be tempting to drop a large frozen turkey into a hot pot of boiling oil as if it were a potato so you don’t have to wait the whole time for the turkey to defrost. but pay attention Recent US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) warning on It tried to dismiss such views by saying, “Cook the turkey, not your house,” and by posting an accompanying explosive video:

As you can see, deep frying a frozen turkey can get you into deep trouble. This is definitely a case of oil and water not mixing properly. A turkey can is about half water. So, there is a lot of frozen water, also known as ice, inside a frozen turkey. The boiling point of oil is about 350 °F or 175 °C, much higher than the boiling point of water of 212 °F or 100 °C. Thus, when ice absorbs the intense heat from boiling oil, it can quickly turn into liquid water and then into gaseous water, known as steam.

A large amount of steam may be OK if it has a way to escape. However, you never want to vent steam in a confined space. Otherwise, the steam tries to expand and build pressure to the point where it could explode. This is one reason why placing your bottom over a boiling tea kettle and sitting on it is a bad idea.

So think about what can happen when you put a frozen turkey in a pot of oil. When water is in liquid form, it is denser than oil. Therefore, the melted water from the turkey will fall toward the bottom of the pot first. But when it is bathed in hot boiling oil, water remains in its liquid form only for so long. Soon the liquid evaporates and turns into steam. In its vapor form, water molecules expand rapidly, expanding in volume by thousands of times, and becoming less dense than oil. As a result the steam tries to rise upwards rapidly. Doing this can also cause the oil to expand, rapidly pushing the oil out of the pot.

Now, having hot oil taken out of the pot is already not a good situation. You don’t want to be near anything that can spray hot oil. But if steam rises from within the vessel, the resulting pressure can cause an explosion – a hot oil explosion. Furthermore, if any of this spilled oil reaches the fire heating the pot, things could go much worse. Have you heard of the expression pouring oil on some flames? Well, that would literally do it and it could cause a big fire.

That’s why you should take great precautions while deep frying a turkey. Before you venture that deep, make sure you’re in a place where there aren’t any flammable objects nearby. For example, your walk-in closet, Victoria’s Secret store, or gas station would be a very poor place to deep-fry a turkey. The location should also have enough room that you can stay far enough away from the pot or whatever frying container you are using.

Once the turkey is completely cooked—which takes about three to four minutes per pound— , [+] Turkey – Gently lift the turkey from the pot, drain the oil, and let the turkey stand for 20 minutes. (Photo: Getty) getty

Don’t overfill your pot or fryer with too much oil. Keep the oil level low enough to keep the oil inside the container. Remember that when the oil starts boiling, its level can increase significantly.

Then, once you’ve found the proper space and equipment and heated the oil to its boiling point, don’t just throw a frozen turkey in there. First melt it completely so that no ice remains.

Also remove the wrapper, as it can catch fire instantly. Also, even though many things taste good fried, you should not eat fried packaging materials.

Before cooking the turkey, remove the neck and giblets from the bird and pat it dry. Try to minimize the amount of water remaining on the surface of the turkey.

Oh, and when you put the turkey in the oil, don’t drop it like it’s a bowling ball in the Jacuzzi. Lower it very slowly and carefully. Use proper utensils and protection when doing this. After all, you don’t want to dip your hands in hot oil or use something that could melt or catch fire.

Once the turkey is completely cooked—which takes about three to four minutes per pound of turkey—gently lift the turkey from the pot, drain the oil, and let the turkey stand for 20 minutes. Don’t underestimate how hot the turkey can be even after you leave the oil out. In the words of Guns N’ Roses, just show some patience.

If you want to enjoy some deep-fried turkey this Thanksgiving, patience is usually required. Before diving in, make sure to follow all the above precautions. You and your home will be grateful you did.