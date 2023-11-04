Deep behavioral lessons from the saga of Sam Bankman-Fried

In this courtroom sketch, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of Background Center, FTX, is cross-examined , [+] Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, left, listens while Judge Lewis Kaplan, background second left, in Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The jury members are sitting on the right. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The focus on fraud in the Sam Bankman-Fried trial raises several important psychological issues regarding the cryptocurrency market and financial management. There are some lessons to be learned from the saga of SBF and the companies they founded, which extend far beyond fraud.

Crypto markets are part of the real economy in the same way that casinos and lotteries are part of the real economy. They are institutions that use real resources to provide people with opportunities to satisfy the psychological need to place large, speculative bets. In addition to needs, human psychology also includes weaknesses and disadvantages such as gambling addiction, biased assessment of risk, and false beliefs.

Managers running cryptocurrency firms, like traders and investors, are vulnerable to the same psychological pitfalls. These disadvantages may lead them to make serious mistakes in the way they run their firms; And that’s what happened at crypto exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research.

fast and slow thinking

The psychological profile of the SBF is at the center of its meteoric rise and rapid fall. Economists use a framework in which they believe that people make probabilistic judgments about risks, evaluate possible outcomes, score outcomes using a “utility scale”, and make decisions to maximize “expected utility”. Are very efficient.

Very few people actually make decisions this way. But SBF was an exception.

Most people make decisions by relying on a combination of emotions and thoughts, what psychologist Daniel Kahneman calls fast and slow thinking. Most people rely too much on their emotions to feel what is a good decision and what is not. SBF was an exception.

The SBF’s emotional system was deficient relative to the norm, especially with regard to feeling empathy. Academic literature documents that most entrepreneurs are high in agreeableness, meaning they prefer interacting with other people. SBF was an exception, and more alone.

Emotions are especially important when it comes to following rules and staying disciplined. People who habitually follow rules do so out of habit, which is emotionally controlled. Most drivers automatically stop at intersections when the light turns red. Their first impulse is not to perform expected utility calculations to decide whether to go through the red light. We rely on our emotions for self-regulation and self-control.

The SBF had a tendency to behave as if the rules did not apply to it. After his arraignment, he asked for bail to be able to live with his parents. The bail came with rules, which the SBF violated. As a result, in August 2023, the judge overseeing his case revoked his bail, and sent him to prison, where he remained in poor conditions until his trial. In a related vein, financial institutions face regulations protecting customer deposits, which was the basis for allegations against them about fraud.

The gray area between black and white illustration of intent

Those who followed SBF’s lawsuit over fraud heard two versions of this saga. One was the prosecution’s version of SBF as a deceitful con artist, and the other was the defense’s version of him as an idiot CEO who unknowingly made serious mistakes.

There’s gray between black and white, and in his new book going to infinity, Michael Lewis documents many of the intricacies surrounding the rise and fall of SBF, Alameda Research, and FTX. There is much to learn from Lewis’s account, which begins with deception but not the end.

Lewis explains that more than $10 billion of FTX clients’ money ended up in SBF’s private trading fund at Alameda Research; And it was clearly illegal. Lewis has written at length about trying to find out whether the SBF itself transferred the money, and says that the closest the SBF came was accepting that it was responsible, as it did not object to a statement given to him that He did this. Cognitive dissonance is a distinct possibility here.

Given Lewis’s description of events, it seems reasonable to assume a high probability that SBF transferred the funds to its private trading funds. Relatedly, Caroline Ellison, who was CEO of Alameda Research, testified at trial that SBF had instructed her to borrow customer deposits to finance major financial transactions.

applied corporate finance

Behavioral finance, the application of psychology to financial decision making and financial markets, focuses on both investors and corporate managers. SBF was both an investor and manager. Although he demonstrated that he had the skills to be a successful investor, he was a very poor manager.

FTX had no real board of directors, no chief financial officer, and no chief risk officer. Not wanting to have a board of directors is an extreme example of the psychological trait known as “lust for control”. This quality in combination with high overconfidence is extremely dangerous. It is not that overconfident people lack intelligence. They may be very smart, just not as smart as they think they are.

SBF argued that he could perform the work of a CFO, particularly tracking funds and making financial projections. Given the way things had turned out at FTX, SBF was overconfident about its ability to perform the job of CFO. A CFO would have understood the implications of a large portion of Alameda’s balance sheet consisting of FTT, the token issued by FTX.

FTT gave its holders the right to claim FTX revenues and in this respect it was similar to equity. Alameda acquired FTT by repurchasing it at market. However, when companies repurchase equity, treasury stock does not sit on the balance sheet as an asset. Finally, an article published by CoinDesk shed light on the FTT situation. This article was the catalyst for the subsequent run on FTX. With no one with true CFO skills at FTX and Alameda, leadership failed to see the danger.

SBF was certainly overconfident about not needing a CRO and eventually admitted that this was a big mistake. His FTX colleagues saw the firm’s major risk as the hijacking of the SBF. But they seriously underestimated the liquidity risk, which ultimately led it into bankruptcy followed by a bank run. An effective CRO will have focused on liquidity risk long before a liquidity event.

SBF ran FTX so that he and he alone could understand the bigger picture. Everyone else could only see a small piece of the puzzle. With respect to business continuity, doing so was a big mistake, and an example of excessive optimism bias. If the SBF was kidnapped, or run over by a bus, no one else would know how all the pieces fit together. This became clear when an interim-CEO took over after FTX declared bankruptcy.

Most of the time, venture capitalists investing in a company accept preferred stock in the company they fund and provide adult supervision in the form of a board of directors, an experienced C-suite, and guidance. They also understand that it is time for the founding CEO to step down and replace him with a CEO who knows how to manage growth. For several reasons, this did not happen at FTX.

In the end, what made SBF guilty of fraud was its psychology, specifically weak mental accounting. What I mean by this is that mentally, he could not keep FTX and Alameda Research in separate mental compartments. Michael Lewis tells us he called it an accounting error; But, this was a mental accounting error. He managed both companies together when he operated out of Hong Kong, and he never properly separated them when he moved his operation to the Bahamas. This was, perhaps, the big cost of not having a CFO. A proper CFO not only tracks money and engages in planning, but also implements structures and policies.

SBF had a huge appetite for risk. Part of this may have been high ambition and a strong need to feel like a winner. When crypto prices were rising, FTX flourished with profit margins between 40 and 50 percent. Yet SBF aspires to more.

Another part of his risk-taking ability may stem from his addiction to gaming. SBF regularly played video games while having conversations and taking important decisions. He also admitted to feeling depressed most of the time, which suggests he experienced difficulty generating dopamine influx. Problems regulating dopamine levels in people with addiction.

investor psychology

In the end, it didn’t take any of SBF’s psychotic traits and poor behavior to bring down the company. Instead it was investor psychology that had a fatal impact on FTX based on rumors that the brokerage firm was financially weak.

There is no evidence to support the claim that FTX was actually bankrupt, only rumors that started with a CoinDesk article that were fueled by the CEO of SBF’s main competitor, Binance. Indeed, no one at FTX or Alameda Research took the rumors seriously until forced to do so. Their initial reaction was that FTX was in a strong position, and investors were rational enough to recognize that this was so. The SBF and its fellow officers learned the hard way about excessive rational perception bias. And by that time it was too late.

Crypto valuations in the market mostly reflect sentiment, not economic fundamentals. Primarily, crypto markets allow investors to bet on changes in sentiment. Economist John Maynard Keynes described the situation as a beauty contest in which judges place bets on which contestant the other judges will find most attractive. This feature creates volatile dynamics, and this is certainly the case with crypto markets.

SBF’s conviction in seven fraud cases is highly significant. Less important but perhaps more important are the practical lessons to be learned by managers of crypto firms and their client investors. The failure of both investors and managers to address their psychological weaknesses leads to disaster.