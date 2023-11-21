Dedication of Richard Hernandez through Mission EDC Board

Richard Hernandez, Chairman of El Capote Inc., a real estate investment trust, and Board Chairman of Mission Economic Development Corporation (Mission EDC). Image Roberto Hugo Gonzalez

Richard Hernandez is a name that resonates with the Mission community for his service and dedication to the betterment of the city and its residents. As Chairman of the Board of the Mission Economic Development Corporation (Mission EDC), Hernandez has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at supporting small businesses, fostering innovation and nurturing the dreams of budding entrepreneurs. In this article, we will explore his remarkable work and the significant impact he has had on the Mission community through his involvement with Mission EDC.

Hernandez has been a part of Mission EDC for more than two decades, with his tenure on the board spanning more than 20 years. His commitment to the organization’s mission has been steadfast, and it is this long-standing dedication that has allowed him to witness firsthand the growth of the mission community.

Beyond his role at Mission EDC, Richard Hernandez is a seasoned professional in the world of real estate. He manages El Capote Inc., a real estate investment trust and has held the position for more than 25 years. His expertise in the real estate industry has undoubtedly contributed to the success of Mission EDC initiatives.

One of the most notable accomplishments during Hernandez’s leadership at Mission EDC has been the creation of Ruby Red Ventures, an initiative that seeks to empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners. Ruby Red Ventures provides the necessary resources, guidance and opportunities to individuals wishing to turn their business dreams into reality. Through this program, Mission EDC has become a hope for those who may otherwise struggle to find support for their small businesses.

Mission Speaking about the mission of EDC and Ruby Red Ventures, Hernandez emphasizes the importance of fostering innovation and encouraging individuals to dream big. He strongly believes that small businesses are the backbone of the US and Texas economies and supporting them is vital to overall economic growth. Hernandez and Mission EDC are not only about helping businesses with established roots, but also about nurturing new ventures and ideas.

Hernandez Mission emphasizes the reach of EDC’s support. Whether you’re an experienced entrepreneur or just someone with an idea, their resources are within reach. Anyone interested can easily apply online and begin the process of turning their vision into reality. Hernandez wants potential entrepreneurs to know that asking for help is easier than they might think.

In regards to Mission EDC’s commitment to small businesses, Hernandez focuses on businesses with 30 or fewer employees. This dedication to small businesses, especially in their early stages, reflects the organization’s understanding of the challenges faced by such enterprises. Mission EDC provides financial assistance and valuable education and guidance to deserving businesses or entrepreneurs to enable these businesses to flourish.

Hernandez’s leadership at Mission EDC reflects his genuine care for the Mission community. He believes in the potential of every person who dreams and is dedicated to providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. “Whether you are a seasoned business owner or an individual with a groundbreaking idea, Mission EDC is here to support and guide you on your journey to success,” he told Texas Border Business.

Hernandez’s dedication to community service and commitment to promoting small businesses and entrepreneurs through Mission EDC has made him a true champion of the Mission community. His leadership has not only transformed lives but also contributed significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of Mission, Texas. As we look to the future, we can only look forward to more remarkable achievements and positive impacts under his guidance.

Richard Hernandez, president of real estate investment trust El Capote Inc., has been in his role for more than 25 years. His extensive leadership experience includes past chairmanship of the Boys & Girls Club of Mission, the Mission Redevelopment Authority, the Mission Economic Development Authority and the Shari Municipal Golf Course Advisory Board. Additionally, Hernandez played an important role in the Junior Chamber (Jayces), serving as President of the Texas Jaycees and Vice President of the Jaycees of the United States.

