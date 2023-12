Decrypt Media Inc. and Rag Radio have announced their intention to merge to create the world’s largest decentralized publishing company. code name [REDACTED]The alliance aims to revolutionize tech-media, bringing together the forces of content creation and consumption.

Under the terms of the merger, eligible members of Rag’s remote community will have the opportunity to produce editorial content on a variety of topics in collaboration with Decrypt’s editors. In return, Decrypt’s editorial staff will receive access to Rag’s Creator Platform, a proprietary suite of videocasting tools. In partnership with Arbitrum, [REDACTED] The intention is to build a cutting-edge ad-tech network that will power [REDACTED] and other affiliated publishers.

The merger is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.

“We stand on the brink of a new media era,” said Loxley Fernandes, who will be CEO. [REDACTED], “By combining Decrypt’s journalistic credibility with Rag Radio’s leading platform, we are poised to lead the future of decentralized media.”

Rag Radio, a global leader in decentralized content creation, boasts a dynamic community with multiple creators and thousands of active members within its DAO. Decrypt Media, known for its independent publications aimed at uncovering the secrets of the Web3 world, reaches millions of people each month who visit its site for news and education. Overall, the organizations are expected to reach more than 10 million people every month.

“This is an example of one plus one equals three,” Josh Quittner, co-founder of Decrypt, said in 2018. Decrypt everything.”

After the merger, [REDACTED] There are plans to introduce a token that will establish a media ecosystem benefiting consumers, creators and advertisers alike. The initiative aims to nurture a sustainable, participatory and equitable media environment.

“The new token will empower our network, fueling growth and innovation,” said Farukh Sarmad, founder and soon-to-be chairman of Rag Radio. [REDACTED], ,[REDACTED]The mission of is to foster an equitable relationship between content producers and consumers, where every interaction contributes to the value of the network.

Sarmad further said: “This merger represents a significant leap forward in the quest for a democratized media sector – where the distinction between content creators and audiences becomes oblivion.”

During the announcement at Art Basel in Miami Beach last night [REDACTED] The team also revealed their plans to exclusively collaborate with Layer 2 blockchain Arbitrum as the backbone of the newly built media ecosystem. The Arbitrum partnership utilizes blockchain’s ability to handle high-frequency micro transactions at minimal cost, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

,[REDACTED] “Arbitrum is well-suited to meet the many needs of new, fast-growing communities,” said Nina Rong of the Arbitrum Foundation. “The series will support the various programs offered by the media group and set a new precedent for affordable community building on blockchain.”

Decrypt was initially incubated by ConsenSys Mesh, and spun out in April, 2022 after raising $10 million. ConsenSys is also a holder of the Rag token, and is an active participant in its DAO.

ConsenSys Mesh President Joseph Lubin attended last night’s announcement, which he celebrated as a wedding of sorts, celebrating what he said was a new phase of crypto that will be welcomed by Main Street users.

“Decentralized media will play an important role in the community era,” he said.

After the announcement at the “Rug House” – a massive Spanish colonial home in Miami – Lubin, Fernandes and Sarmad jumped off the podium into a swimming pool, fully clothed, to celebrate the nuptials. Quittner, who was recovering from a broken leg, did not. “I would do it if I could,” he said.

Source: decrypt.co