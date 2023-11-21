Decrypt, Fannies NFT and Wekon launch Web3 courses in Arabic – Decrypt

Decrypt, a next-generation media outlet navigating the intersection of culture and technology, in partnership with Fannies NFT Project, brings MBC Group’s most beloved Ramadan characters into the exciting world of digital collectibles, and weconnA research and education-oriented initiative dedicated to exploring diverse applications of blockchain technology has launched Decrypt U in Arabic.

Decrypt U is an educational initiative that provides learning about the ever-expanding world of blockchain technology and Web3. The new courses in Arabic were created from the ground up to cater to the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, covering the most relevant and fundamental topics in the industry. Students are invited to read the course materials, then test their knowledge to be eligible to receive an on-chain “graduation” certificate in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). Certificates will be provided free of cost.

Once created, the Decrypt U Certificate NFT serves as an identifier for partners to continually reward students. NFTs from other projects, perks, discounts, and more will be distributed to certificate holders in the future.

Commenting on the launch of the Decrypt U educational program in Arabic, Pavel Jakovlev, Project Lead of Fannies NFT, said:

“We are proud to launch this educational initiative aimed at increasing understanding of Web3 topics in the MENA region. Partnering with an industry leader like Decrypt Media allows us to provide learners with the tools they need to enter the world of blockchain and NFTs.” “, and reinforces our dedication to providing an education equipped with today’s most cutting-edge technologies.”

Ilan Hazan, co-founder of Decrypt Media, said:

“Partnering with the Fannies NFT and WeCoin teams allows Decrypt to create a unique experience for the MENA region and support our shared mission of promoting education in the Web3. This is our first entry point into the region as we build our Want to expand media coverage. What could be the next Web3 and digital culture cluster.”

Abdullah Al Gharem, founder of Veecon, said:

“At Waycon, we look forward to connecting more people to Web3, gaming, and the digital economy through high-quality educational content. That’s why we’ve partnered with Decrypt Media and the Fannies NFT project to create a positive impact Their commitment to this area while working with local partners is commendable.”

Decrypt U in Arabic is the first fully-digital Web3 educational experience of its kind, and allows users to learn, test, and mint their first NFT (Certificate of Completion), while earning additional potential rewards in the process.

About Decrypt Media

Decrypt is a next-generation media company located at the intersection of emerging technology, alternative finance and culture. Our day-to-day operations are powered by AI and Web3.

Decrypt was founded in 2018 with a simple mission: to demystify the decentralized web. As the Web3 industry’s influence has grown, so has our coverage. Today, we exist to capture compelling narratives that expand the reach of technology in every aspect of life.

Decrypt is passionate about the intersection between technology and culture. This dynamic place is full of untold stories. We’re here to tell them and create something of our own. Our mission is to inform current events, educate about emerging technology, and empower people with creative vision to bring it to life.

About Fannies NFT

The Fannies NFT project has released two collections: Fannies Genesis Collection and Legendaries. Both collections bring MBC’s most popular Ramadan characters into the exciting world of digital collectibles.

Fannies NFTs are key to MBC’s next chapter in Web3 development, and enable users to unlock experiences that special money can’t buy.

about wekan

Weconn is an educational initiative in the Web3 area. Dedicated to empowering individuals in the Arab world with in-depth knowledge of on-chain data, trading strategies, NFT insights and early investment education, WeCoin strives to expose the evolving world of decentralized networks and assets to learners at all levels. Is.

