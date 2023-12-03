It’s been a tough three months for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) and its share price is down 3.6%. However, a closer look at its strong financial position may make you think again. Given that fundamentals typically drive long-term market results, the company is worth paying attention to. In this article, we decided to focus on CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company’s shareholders.

How is ROE calculated?

Return on Equity Formula Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is:

17% = RM67m ÷ RM402m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for every MYR1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made MYR0.17 profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad’s earnings growth and 17% ROE.

To start with, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has a respectable ROE. The company’s ROE looks quite remarkable when compared with the average industry ROE of 7.1%. Possibly as a result, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We believe other factors may also be at play here. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad’s net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is similar compared to the industry’s average growth rate of 25% over the same period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await.

Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad reinvesting its profits efficiently?

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad’s three-year average payout ratio is a fairly moderate 32%, which means the company retains 68% of its earnings. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Furthermore, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is committed to continuing to share its profits with shareholders, which we estimate from its long history of paying dividends for at least ten years. Based on the latest analyst estimates, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to remain stable at 35% over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad’s future ROE will be 14% which is again similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with the performance of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. In particular, it is great to see that the company is investing heavily in its business and has seen its earnings grow significantly along with a high rate of returns. That said, the latest industry analyst forecasts suggest that the company’s earnings growth is expected to slow. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

