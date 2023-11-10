Decline in Latin American wine drinking prompts Diageo to issue profit warning

Photograph: Eric Schellzig/AP

Guinness to Johnnie Walker Drinks maker Diageo has issued a profit warning as a result of cash-strapped customers in Latin America and the Caribbean drinking less and looking for cheaper brands.

Shares in the world’s biggest spirits company fell more than 11% in early trading on Friday, making it the biggest faller in the FTSE 100, as investors worried the sector’s trend could spread to other markets.

“Very difficult economic conditions in Latin America mean consumers are cutting back and trading down to lower premium options,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Diageo has long been a favorite stable company [stock] Thanks to its seemingly impenetrable brand power and dividend-paying ability, there will now be concerns that changes in appetite could translate into other, larger markets.

The company said that despite the slowdown in the region, which accounts for 11% of global sales, its business “continues to gain market share in most of the categories in which we participate”.

The profit decline comes less than two months after the company told investors that its outlook expected sales growth rates to improve in the first half of the fiscal year compared with the last six months of its previous trading year.

However, on Friday the company said it expected slower growth due to “materially weaker” performance in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Macroeconomic pressures in the region are resulting in lower consumption and declining consumer turnover,” the company said. “We now expect organic operating profit growth to decline in H1FY2024 compared to H1FY23.”

Diageo, whose long-serving boss Sir Ivan Menezes died in June after a short illness, said it “still has momentum in four of our five.” [global] Area”

In the second half of its current financial year, the company expects a “gradual improvement” in sales and operating profit compared to the first half, and intends to continue investing in its brands to maintain and grow market share.

Diageo said, “While we expect the challenges of the operating environment to persist with current cost pressures and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we will move forward with speed and agility and continue to invest in marketing and innovation.”

However, Victoria Schaller, head of investments at Interactive Investor, said the trends seen in Latin America and the Caribbean are a worrying sign in a region that has traditionally been resilient when consumers look to cut back household spending.

“Wine is generally viewed as a relatively economically resilient part of the market,” he said. “The trade-off between consumers is a major risk to Diageo’s strategy, which has been to focus on quality over quantity.

“The economic downturn may mean that fewer consumers are willing or able to pay more for expensive high-margin premium spirits. In Europe and Asia Pacific, Diageo also expects slower growth in the current half.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com