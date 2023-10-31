Stay updated with free updates

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly declined in October, dashing hopes of growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.5 this month, missing forecasts and lagging behind a reading of 50.2 in September. A reading below 50 points is a contraction compared to the previous month.

The contraction, which reversed last month’s rebound in expansion, is another blow to policymakers who are under pressure to deal with a slowdown in the country’s economically vital property sector and a slowing growth recovery.

It also followed better-than-expected gross domestic product growth of 4.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, raising hopes that China’s economy was turning a corner after disappointing projections for lower activity following the pandemic.

“Up until this latest data release, things were looking better,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

He said combined manufacturing and non-manufacturing data was “the worst on record, if you ignore the Covid lockdown” and suggested the services sector was “barely growing”.

The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.6 on Tuesday, remaining in expansionary territory but rising at the slowest pace this year. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a reading of 52, after the gauge hit a figure of 51.7 in September.

Robert Carnell, head of Asia-Pacific research at ING, wrote in a note that the PMI figures came as a “modest shock” and suggested the economy was “still struggling” despite the recent GDP data.

China’s economy was showing more signs of growth, expanding by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, well ahead of the April-June rate of just 0.5 percent.

China’s manufacturing PMI figures rose above the 50 mark in September after five consecutive months of decline, after disappointing trade, retail and property data dashed hopes of a bounce-back after pandemic restrictions were lifted in January.

The government has set a 5 percent economic growth target for 2023, its lowest official target in decades.

The property sector has come into fresh focus in recent weeks after Country Garden, once China’s largest private developer by sales, is defaulting on its international loans.

A restructuring plan at Evergrande, whose default two years ago helped trigger a sector-wide liquidity crisis, was derailed at the last minute, with the company citing regulatory hurdles.

Separate manufacturing and non-manufacturing indices from private data provider Caixin will be released on Wednesday.

Weak official data will increase pressure on Beijing for more fiscal stimulus. Policymakers have gradually eased monetary conditions, modestly cutting benchmark lending rates and easing some constraints on housing purchases that were designed to keep prices from rising.

